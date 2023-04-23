More than 60 people in Paris were actively experiencing homelessness in January according to recently reported results of a Point In Time Count conducted Jan. 27 by volunteers with the Red River Valley Homeless Coalition.
Results show a total of 66 homeless individuals with adults ages 35 to 44 being the largest number with 18 individuals followed by adults ages 25 to 34 with 14 individuals counted. There were 9 adults ages 45 to 54, 12 adults ages 55 to 64 and four adults ages 65 and older along with six children under the age of 18 and three youth ages 18 to 24. Of the total number, five were considered chronically homeless while the count included two veterans.
“Numbers are slightly higher than the last couple of years,” Red River Valley Homeless Coalition President Shelley Braziel said. “Of course, we know there are far more experiencing homelessness than we were able to count.”
PIT results are used by organizations such as Horizon House, the Lamar County United Way, CitySquare Paris and others in applying for grants and for planning purposes.
Braziel noted that 40 volunteers helped with the count, including some who came from other counties to help as members of the homeless coalition.
“The numbers help aid in federal or grant funding when needed for homelessness in our areas,” said PIT volunteer Gina Angelsberg of Community Healthcore, a mental health contact agency that serves Bowie, Cass and Red River counties. “This was my first year to volunteer for a PIT count, and I feel it is important to be involved. We cannot do enough to help others in our communities.”
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
