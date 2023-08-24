Police briefs are compiled from local law enforcement press releases. All suspects listed are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Police arrest woman on Grayson County warrants
Officers went to the 1500 block of Lamar Avenue Tuesday morning and served warrants on Amber Livingston who was wanted on four warrants out of the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office. Livingston was located and arrested for two warrants for possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest/detention in a vehicle and tampering/fabricating evidence. She was taken into custody and booked without incident.
Woman arrested on active warrant
On Tuesday afternoon, a Paris police officer recognized Samantha Hawthorne and made contact with her in the 1000 block of Clarksville Street.
Hawthorne had an active warrant for her arrest for criminal trespassing which originated on June 29 in the 2400 block of Cypress Street. She was arrested and taken to the Lamar County jail without incident.
Investigation continues into sexual assault
On Tuesday afternoon, officers received a report of a sexual assault that had occurred on W. Houston Street in Paris. The suspect is known and the investigation is ongoing.
Investigation continues into break-in, vandalism of local business
At 7:21 a.m. Wednesday, officers worked a burglary of a business in the 2400 block of Lamar Avenue. Suspects made entry to the business and stole a large amount of food.
Suspects also vandalized the business, breaking electronic equipment, defacing work areas as well as taking cash.
There are suspects and the investigation is ongoing.
Man arrested at adult probation office
On Wednesday afternoon, an officer reported to the Adult Probation office and arrested Christopher Lusk on an outstanding warrant for motion to adjudicate guilt from the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office. The warrant was for evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.
Lusk was arrested and taken to Lamar County jail without incident.
One man arrested for assaulting officer
On Wednesday evening, an officer was summoned to a local hotel in the 3200 block of NE Loop 286 in regards to an assault call.
The management of the hotel wanted two individuals to leave the property due to one of them assaulting an employee. Both subjects were intoxicated.
An officer gave the individuals a courtesy ride to another hotel in the 1500 block of Lamar.
Once at the scene, Joseph Stewart, assaulted the transporting officer by striking him in the face and then attempted to steal the police vehicle. Stewart then fled on foot but was captured after a foot chase and arrested.
He was charged with assaulting an officer and evading arrest.
Security check leads to arrest on felony warrant
At 10:20 Wednesday, officers received a report of a security check in the 600 block of 9th Street SE, where someone was reportedly living in a shed on the property without permission.
Officers located two individuals living in a shed on the back of the property. A warrant check revealed that one of he subjects, Heather Urquhart, was wanted for unauthorized absence from a community correction facility, a state jail felony.
She was arrested and booked without incident.
Calls For Service: Paris police officers made 15 traffic stops, three adult arrests and answered 111 calls for service on Tuesday. Officers made three traffic stops, four adult arrests and answered 102 calls for service Wednesday.
