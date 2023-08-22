Police briefs are compiled from local law enforcement press releases. All suspects listed are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Police respond to domestic disturbance
On Friday, at 6:02 a.m., Paris police officers responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of 30th Street NE. The female complainant stated that her ex-boyfriend had assaulted her.
The female victim had arrived at the residence and observed another female sleeping on the ex-boyfriend’s couch. The ex-boyfriend said that the victim had not lived there in months. The victim claims to have been choked during the altercation.
An assault/impeding breath report was taken.
Police to probe report of credit card fraud
On Friday, at 8:18 a.m., a community service officer took a fraudulent \possession/use of a credit card report after a victim stated that while in the 2500 block of North Main Street, she used her brother’s credit, which she has permission to possess to pay his bills, due to him being on hospice. She made a purchase for drinks, in the amount of about $4 dollars. The credit card machine didn’t seem to accept the card on the first attempt so she inserted the card a second time. She later learned that a second transaction at the same location appeared on the card in the amount of $400, which will be investigated.
Idabel man arrested
for theft of property
At 12:09 p.m., Friday, 61-year-old Samuel Lawrence Walker, of Idabel Oklahoma, was arrested in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue for shoplifting a “hover board.”
Walker stated that he did not intend to steal the merchandise, he had simply made a mistake because he was not “paying attention.” Walker was booked for theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
Paris man arrested for burglary; goods recovered and returned
On Saturday, at 3:19 a.m., Paris officers were dispatched to the 200 block of North Main Street in reference to a burglar alarm with glass breakage. Upon arrival, officers found the left front door had been shattered. Surveillance footage had captured a heavy set black male enter the store after throwing a brick through the front door.
An undetermined amount of electronic cigarette-tobacco type items were stolen.
Early Monday morning, a Paris officer was patrolling and looking for a suspect fitting the description and observed a subject walking in the 900 block of E. Houston Street. The subject was identified as Davion Markeus Brown, 17, of Paris. Brown admitted to the burglary and said had stolen vapes to sell them. Brown was booked for burglary of a building and criminal mischief, more than $100 and less than $750.
More than $1,380 worth of items were stolen, recovered and released back to the owner.
Security check leads to felony arrest of one man
At 9:40 a.m. Saturday, Cody Gene Berry, 44, of Big Sandy, Texas, was arrested in the 600 block of 24th Street SE after officers responded to a security check.
The complainant was out of town and stated that no one should be at the residence. Berry was located slowly walking out of the back door, attempting to avoid being seen. Berry was booked on a Lamar County Sheriff’s felony warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle and an Upshur County felony warrant for release of surety/possession of a controlled substance.
Runaway located; companion arrested on drug charges
On Saturday afternoon, Paris officers received a call of “Assist Other Agency” from Camp County deputies and responded to the 2500 block of North Main Street.
A female runaway had rented a room and was in the company of a male subject. During the investigation, the male subject was identified as Santwan Dewayne Gray, 44, of Paris. Gray was found to be in possession of crack cocaine and was booked for felony possession of a controlled substance. Arrangement was made for the mother of the female to pick her up from the Paris Police Department.
One man arrested on shoplifting charges
At 12:52 p.m. Saturday, a Paris officer was dispatched to the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue to a shoplifter.
Glen Alan Posey, 63, of Lancaster, Texas, had concealed items on his person and in a bag and had passed all points to pay. Posey had shoplifted $173 worth of merchandise and was booked for theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more prior convictions, a state jail felony.
Theft of wallet, firearm reported on Saturday
On Saturday afternoon, a victim reported that his wallet and a firearm was stolen from a residence in the 100 block of East Price Street. He inquired with other residence occupants, but the items have not been located.
Speeding driver
arrested on warrrant
On Monday evening, an officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 3000 block of the NE Loop. The driver, Marshall Kleinik, was found to have an active warrant out of the Wood County Sheriff’s Office for possession of Controlled Substance.
He was taken into custody without incident and transported to Lamar Co.
Paris man arrested on warrant for assault
Officers went to the 2100 block of W. Cherry Street Monday evening and served a warrant on Bradley Waggoner for the charge of assault causing bodily iInjury.
This stemmed from a June 25 incident which had occurred on 40th SE in Paris. Waggoner was booked without incident.
Calls For Service: From Friday through Sunday, the Paris Police Department responded to 213 calls for service, arrested 17 adults and made 11 traffic stops. Officers made 21 traffic stops, three3 adult arrests, and answered 94 calls for service Monday.
