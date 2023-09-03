Police briefs are compiled from local law enforcement press releases. All suspects listed are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Warrant arrest leads to foot chase; officer injured
On Thursday morning, Paris police officers served a warrant at 320 Stone Avenue on Rendon Langston for burglary of a building and criminal mischief. During the warrant service, Langston fled the premises on foot in an attempt to evade officers.
He was captured and was also charged with evading arrest/detention. Langston was booked and jailed.
An officer received minor injuries during the pursuit.
Man booked, jailed for drug possession
Thursday morning, a traffic stop in the 300 block of Fitzhugh Avenue for an expired registration resulted in the arrest of Anthony Price.
Price pulled his vehicle over at a residence and exited the vehicle. He was arrested, booked and jailed on drug-related charges.
Investigation continues into reported assault
On Thursday afternoon, officers were notified of an assault which had occurred in the 800 block of 5th Street SE. The victim, a juvenile, was assaulted by another individual. Both individuals attend school together.
Witnesses advised that as the victim exited the school bus and was walking home, the suspect attacked the juvenile from behind, pulling hair and throwing the victim to the ground. The suspect then struck the victim repeatedly in the face.
The investigation will be ongoing.
Police to investigate reported harassment
On Thursday evening, officers met a victim in the Police Department lobby in regards to an incident of harassment. The victim told police a known suspect had gained access to photographs and had threatened to publish the photos of the victim if not paid. The victim refused to pay and the suspect did publish inappropriate photos of the victim without their consent.
The investigation will continue.
Calls For Service: Paris police officers made 16 traffic stops, two adult arrests and answered 90 calls for service Thursday.
