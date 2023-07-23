Police briefs are compiled from local law enforcement press releases. All suspects listed are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law
Man arrested for drugs after traffic stop
On Thursday afternoon, a Paris police officer attempted to stop a vehicle in the 1000 block of W. Shiloh Street for an expired registration, but the vehicle kept going and turned.
The officer observed the driver throwing an item from the vehicle. The driver then stopped a short distance further on. Another officer was summoned to the scene to retrieve the discarded item. The driver, Jerry Wayne Day, and a passenger were detained.
Upon retrieval of the item thrown from the vehicle. It was discovered that the discarded item was a cigarette package which contained methamphetamine and prescription medication which the occupants of the vehicle had no prescription for.
The passenger was released and Day was charged with possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, and possession of a dangerous drug.
Woman charged with resisting/evading arrest
Officers responded Thursday morning to the Booker T. Washington Homes in regards to a disturbance. They contacted Adashia Kiayr Fulbright, a participant in the disturbance.
A warrant check revealed that Fulbright had 15 traffic warrants. Fulbright was informed of the warrants and placed under arrest. Fulbright then resisted officers’ attempts to handcuff her and broke free from officers, fleeing on foot. She was eventually taken into custody and charged with resisting arrest and evading arrest.
Police respond to call about credit card abuse
Early Thursday evening, an officer responded to the 300 block of East Price Street in reference to a credit card abuse call.
A suspect had been using the victim’s credit card and had made numerous charges in the past several months. The known suspect gained access to the victim’s card by photographing it in their residence. The incident is under investigation.
Investigation continues into stalking incident
At about 11 p.m. Thursday, officers received a report of harassment/stalking in the 200 block of Stone Avenue. A resident at the apartments there has been being harassed by another resident, their ex-spouse.
The suspect in the incident has been repeatedly warned by police and apartment management to cease the harassment but continues to follow the victim and go near their apartment.
Charges are pending and the investigation will continue.
Calls For Service: Paris police officers made 23 traffic stops, arrested six adults and answered 123 calls for service Thursday,
