Police briefs are compiled from local law enforcement press releases. All suspects listed are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Gun owner reports loss of weapon
On Thursday at 5:24 p.m., a complainant, in the area of the 1700 block of Belmont Street, stated to a Paris officer that his black Hi-Point .380 caliber handgun was lost.
He stated that his daughter had been cleaning out their vehicle and had put the handgun on top of the vehicle while cleaning. She later left the residence in the vehicle, forgetting to put the handgun back inside. The vehicle was searched and her route was re-tracked and the handgun was not located.
Paris woman arrested after traffic stop
At 12:02 a.m., Friday, Paris officers were patrolling in the 2000 block of Lamar Avenue and noticed a vehicle with expired registration and conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of 20th Street NE.
The driver was identified as Amanda-Rene Kennison Corpus, 33, of Paris, and was taken into custody on a Lamar County state jail felony motion to adjudicate/criminal mischief $2,500 to $30,000 warrant and a Lamar County msdemeanor seatbelt violation warrant.
Calls For Service: On Thursday, the Paris Police Department responded to 61 calls for service, arrested three people and made 13 traffic stops.
