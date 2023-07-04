Police briefs are compiled from local law enforcement press releases. All suspects listed are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
REMINDER: The City of Paris wishes to remind all citizens of Paris and Lamar County that the possession of or use of fireworks is prohibited within the City of Paris by ordinance.
Use of fireworks may result in a fine of up to $2,000 and the confiscation of the fireworks in possession.
Traffic stop leads to warrant arrest
At 9:52 a.m., Friday, Carlos Tremaine Davis, 40, of Paris, was arrested and taken into custody after a Paris patrolman stopped his vehicle in the 200 block of East Provine Street for failure to signal a turn prior 100 feet.
Davis was wanted on three felony warrants out of Lamar County for burglary of a habitation and two counts of credit card/debit card abuse.
Paris man arrested after traffic stop
At 2:50 p.m., Friday, a Paris patrol oOfficer initiated a traffic stop in the 900 block of East Price Street on a two occupant vehicle for failure to signal a turn prior to 100 feet.
The driver, John Wade Armentrout, 39, of Paris, returned wanted for two Class “C” warrants from Paris Municipal Court.
While searching Armentrout at the Police Department, a baggie of methamphetamine was located balled up in the bottom of his front right pocket. He was additionally charged with a felony/possession of a controlled substance.
First responders arrive at scene of traffic fatality
Early Saturday morning, Paris EMS, Fire and Police units responded to the 2800 block of North Main Street to a motor vehicle crash.
Dispatch advised that the vehicle was on fire and that one person had been ejected.
A single vehicle accident claimed the life of Juston Wayne Wilson, 23, of Powderly. The next of kin was notified.
An electrical junction box that controls the traffic lights at the intersection had been completely knocked down.
Wilson was driving a 2007 Ford Mustang. He was pronounced deceased at 3:55 a.m. and Bright- Holland Funeral Home was notified.
The Paris Police Accident Reconstruction Team arrived to process the scene and investigate.
Paris woman arrested for possession Saturday
On Saturday afternoon, after contact was made with a driver and a passenger in a vehicle in the 200 block of Bonham Street for failing to signal its lane change, the Paris patrol officer smelled an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.
The driver, Brandi Alyse Ellis, 33, of Paris, stated there were “shrooms” in the vehicle. Dried psilocybin mushrooms, a chocolate bar with psilocybin mushroom and a granola bar with psilocybin mushrooms were located.
Ellis was arrested and booked into the Paris Jail for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, a 1st degree felony.
No brake light leads to drug arrest
At 8:44 p.m., Saturday, a traffic stop was conducted in the 100 block of 8th Street NE for a violation of no third brake light. Paris Patrol Officer made contact with the driver and the passenger. An odor of marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle.
The driver, Jamar Ja’Ray Rose, 19, of Paris, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance-cocaine and Class “A” possession of a dangerous drug-Chlorzoxazone 500 mg.
Investigation begun on reported burglary
On Sunday afternoon, a Paris patrol officer responded to the 2000 block of Fitzhugh Avenue to a call of a burglary.
he victim advised that sometime during the night someone had cut out a vertical section of a 6 foot chain link fence, entered the property, broke a lock off of an enclosed construction trailer and stole a $180 dollar Heat Master Propane heater from inside the trailer.
The Officer observed the trailer doors wide open and the broken lock lying on the ground by the trailer.
The incident will be investigated.
Paris man arrested after disturbance
At 7:14 p.m., Sunday, a Paris officer was dispatched to the 2100 block of Bonham Street to a disturbance and made contact with Ocie Burnell McCuin, 62, of Paris.
McCuin had outstanding warrants and was arrested for a felony parole violation-possession of cocaine warrant and other misdemeanors warrants.
His girlfriend reported being assaulted by him and had numerous injuries all over her body and had several teeth knocked out. McCuin was additionally charged with assault causings bodily injury.
A report was also taken with McCuin being a victim of an assault, claiming to have been hit with a claw hammer.
Calls For Service: Friday, through Sunday, the Paris Police Department responded to 198 calls for service, arrested 15 people and made 67 traffic stops.
