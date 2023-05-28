Police briefs are compiled from local law enforcement press releases. All suspects listed are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
One man arrested
on Louisiana warrants
At 4:27 p.m. Thursday, officers of the Paris Police Department and Texas Rangers responded to the 2800 block of Stillhouse Road where they arrested Danny Crossland on warrants out of Louisiana.
Crossland was arrested on warrants for computer aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles. Both charges are felonies.
Crossland was booked and placed in jail.
Two arrested Friday
on drug charges
On Friday at about 7:50 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle in the 1100 block of N. Main Street. The owner of the vehicle was confirmed to have a traffic warrant. The vehicle was stopped and the driver, Harold Williams, was identified, along with a passenger in the vehicle, Tammy Muoneke.
Williams was arrested on the warrant. During a subsequent pat down, Williams was found to have crack cocaine on his person. More cocaine was located near the vehicle that Williams claimed had been thrown from his vehicle. Drug paraphernalia was also recovered and between the physical evidence and comments made by Williams it was determined that Williams was selling or trading the narcotics for personal gain.
He was charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. He was booked and placed in jail.
Moeneke, the female passenger, in the vehicle was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Calls For Service: Paris Police Officers made nine traffic stops, six arrests and answered 111 calls for service Thursday.
