Police briefs are compiled from local law enforcement press releases. All suspects listed are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Investigation continues into possible theft
At 10 a.m., Friday, Paris police officers were contacted in regards to a theft. The complainant advised that their business had been contacted by a representative of a local youth organization and asked to provide substantial funds for the organization until fees could be collected for the following season at which time the funds would be reimbursed. The business conceded to provide the funds.
Since that time they have made multiple requests to the representative and have received no repayment and at this time the representative has cut off contact. It is believed that the representative has no intention of paying the debt.
The investigation will continue.
Man arrested for possession of marijuana
On Friday at 10 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle in the 10 block of 10th Street NW for a defective headlight. The officer made contact with the driver, Kenneth Ree Applegate, and a female passenger. The officer smelled burning marijuana, which Applegate admitted to having in the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the location of methamphetamine within the vehicle.
Applegate was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Traffic stop leads to arrest for DWI
At 11:03 p.m., Friday, an officer stopped a vehicle in the 1300 block of Lamar Avenue for failing to drive in a single lane. The driver, Eric Garcia Lopez, was contacted and found to be in an intoxicated state. A field test was conducted and Lopez was arrested for DWI and transported to Paris Regional Health for a blood test.
It was discovered that Lopez had a previous conviction for DWI. He was charged with DWI-2nd.
Woman arrested for parole violation, drugs
On Saturday evening, an officer stopped a vehicle in the 700 block of East Austin Street. The driver was identified, as was a passenger, Debbie Glover.
A warrant check revealed that Glover had a parole violation warrant out of the state of Texas. Glover was placed under arrest. Glover then admitted to possession of methamphetamine which was located in a small handbag belonging to her.
Paraphernalia was also located.
Glover was also charged with possession of a controlled substance. The driver was released.
Police officers respond to call about stabbing
Police officers responded Saturday evening to 440 Grand Avenue in regards to a stabbing. They were advised while on scene that the victim had been taken to PRH.
The investigation led officers to an address in the 500 block of Bonham Street, where they spoke with a reporting party. This individual advised that the victim had shown up at her door and asked for help indicating that he had been stabbed and needed to go to the hospital. The reporting person had taken the victim to the hospital.
The suspect was later identified by other subjects in the area. Evidence was collected and the incident remains under investigation.
One man arrested for DWI, drug possession
Officers observed a vehicle in the 2500 block of N. Main Street Monday morning that was weaving from lane to lane. Officers made contact with the driver, Jacobo U. Mentado Espinoza, on the parking lot of a business at that location.
The contact officer smelled an alcoholic beverage about the person of Mentado Espinoza. When questioned, the subject refused to answer questions. An open container of an alcoholic beverage was found within the vehicle.
Espinoza was arrested for DWI/open container. The suspect refused to perform field sobriety test but a search warrant was obtained for his blood which was drawn at PRH.
An inventory of Mendoza’s vehicle after his arrest led police to locate a vape pen containing THC as well as marijuana and paraphernalia. He was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and DWI.
Firearm reported missing from Paris residence
On Monday afternoon, the police department received a complaint of a theft from an apartment in the 200 block of Stone Avenue.
The victim said that they had noticed that they could not gain access to a safe using the key pad and had ordered a new set of keys to the safe.
When the keys arrived and the safe was opened a Remington rifle was found to be missing. The firearm was entered into database as stolen and the investigation is ongoing.
Calls For Service: Paris Police Department officers made 63 traffic stops, 10 adult arrests and answered 292 calls for service during the period from from Friday to Sunday. Officers made 19 traffic stops, three adult arrests and answered 84 calls for service Monday.
