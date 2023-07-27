Police briefs are compiled from local law enforcement press releases. All suspects listed are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Paris man arrested on parole violation warrant
At 11:03 a.m., Tuesday, a Paris police officer made contact with Everett Aker in the area of 6th Street NE and Hickory Street. Aker was known to have an outstanding warrant from the Texas Parole Board. He was arrested, booked and transported to the Lamar County Jail.
Man arrested for public intoxication, drugs
At 9:48 a.m., Tuesday, police received a complaint of an intoxicated person in the 3700 block of Lamar Avenue. An officer arrived on scene and made contact with John Kenneth Dunlap who was found to be intoxicated.
Dunlap advised that he was using methamphetamine and synthetic marijuana. Dunlap also had an outstanding parole warrant. As the officer was taking Dunlap into custody, Dunlap broke free and attempted to flee on foot. The officer deployed his Taser and took Dunlap back into custody.
Both methamphetamine and synthetic marijuana were found in Dunlap’s property and he was charged with possession of a controlled substance (two counts), evading arrest, parole warrant and public intoxication. He was booked and placed in jail.
Woman arrested on outstanding warrants
Tuesday, officers made contact with Marley Walters in the 100 block of W. Neagle Street.
Walters was known to have outstanding warrants for motion to revoke/probation -abandoning or endangering a child, assault causing bodily injury to a family member, tampering with/or Fabricating evidence, and a City of Paris municipal warrant.
She was booked and placed in the city jail.
Investigation continues into stolen rental vehicle
Tuesday afternoon, an officer received a complaint of a stolen rental vehicle from the 3100 block of NE Loop 286.
The rented vehicle was not returned at the time stated on the rental agreement. The vehicle was to be returned by July 5, 2023. The vehicle was entered as stolen and the investigation will continue.
Warrant arrest leads to additional charges
At 8:43 a.m., Wednesday, police officers executed a search warrant in the 3700 block of Askins Drive. The warrant was for the arrest of Taj Ramel Lee on an assault of family member by impeding breath offense.
Lee was arrested for the listed warrant. Subsequent to the arrest, officers discovered various types of illegal narcotics within the residence to include cocaine, methamphetamine, and testosterone (unprescribed). Lee was charged with illegal possession of these items as well as manufacture and delivery of controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Lee was booked and placed in jail.
Later, a stolen vehicle was recovered on another property belonging to Lee in the 10 block of E. Booth Street. This discovery led to a search warrant being obtained for a building on that same property. During the service of this search warrant, further narcotics were recovered.
Calls For Service: Paris police officers made nine traffic stops, six adult arrests and answered 99 calls for service Tuesday. Officers made 19 traffic stops, five adult arrests and answered 109 calls for service Wednesday.
