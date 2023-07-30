Police briefs are compiled from local law enforcement press releases. All suspects listed are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Man arrested Thursday on outstanding warrant
On Thursday afternoon, Paris police officers responded to the DPS office in the 4200 block of Bonham Street in regards to a possible warrant service.
Upon arrival, they identified Cesar David Arriaga Rojas, who, when checked, showed an outstanding warrant from the Collin County Sheriff’s Office for cruelty to a non-livestock animal. The warrant was confirmed and Rojas was taken into custody
He was booked and placed in jail without incident.
Intoxicated woman arrested after reported disturbance in west Paris
On Thursday evening, officers responded to the 2100 block of Bonham Street in reference to a suspect exposing themselves and throwing items at vehicles.
The suspect was identified by the caller as Donnetta Robinson. Officers had responded to three previous calls involving disorderly conduct earlier on the same date. Robinson was located and found to be intoxicated. Robinson was found to have previous convictions for public intoxication.
She was charged with public intoxication-3rd or more previous convictions and was booked and placed in jail.
Police arrest man on warrant for possession
Later Thursday evening, an officer stopped a vehicle in the 3100 block of Lamar Avenue. A passenger in the vehicle, Landon Barnett, was checked for warrants and it was found that he has an outstanding warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Barnett was arrested and booked without incident.
Man arrested on warrants after disturbance
At 2:35 a.m., Friday, Paris police officers were dispatched to the 300 block of 4th Street NW in reference to a subject on the caller’s porch throwing rocks at the house. Upon arrival they encountered Reginal Keith Alexander. He was checked for warrants and it was found that he had an outstanding warrant for a parole violation.
He was taken into custody and booked without incident.
Police respond to reported assault; victim transported to hospital
At 3 a.m., Friday, an officer was dispatched to the 1500 block of East Price Street in regards to a welfare check. Officers contacted an individual who advised that they had been assaulted at another address previously that evening.
The victim advised that the suspect had struck them, dragged them across the floor by their feet and had choked them. The suspect is known to the victim.
Officers transported the victim to Paris Regional Health for treatment after photographing the injuries. Suspect is still at large and the investigation will continue.
Calls For Service: Paris police officers made 12 traffic stops, four adult arrests and answered 118 calls for service Thursday.
