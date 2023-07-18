Police briefs are compiled from local law enforcement press releases. All suspects listed are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Man arrested for possession of stolen property, drugs
On Friday at 8:22 a.m., Paris police officers were notified of a burglary of a vehicle which occurred in the 3800 block Lamar Avenue. Several officers went to the scene and an officer in an unmarked vehicle observed the suspect, Hakeem Crittenden wandering around the parking lot.
A victim advised other officers that Crittenden had entered her vehicle and stolen cigarettes and other property. Crittenden was also observed by the officer to be tampering with a forklift behind the location. Crittenden was stopped by officers and found to be in possession of property from the victim’s vehicle. He was also found to be in possession of medication not prescribed to him and marijuana.
He was charged with possession of a dangerous drug and possession of marijuana.
Man arrested for assault of family member
Friday morning, officers responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of 29th Street NE.
While enroute they were advised that the suspect, Michael Jonathon Lacheney, had fled the scene on foot. An officer located Lacheney in the 300 block of N. Collegiate Drive.
Officers at the initial scene found that Lacheney had assaulted a family member.
Lacheney was found to have multiple previous convictions for assaulting family members in the past. He was arrested and charged with assault of a family member-felony.
Woman arrested after report of disturbance
Friday morning, officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 700 block of Bonham Street.
They arrived and made contact with Lovie Williams, who advised that she had been assaulted by her boyfriend and wished to collect clothing and leave. During the investigation, it was found that Williams had assaulted her boyfriend with a knife and had been the aggressor in the fight.
She was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Investigation continues into fraud, theft of mail
At 10:03 a.m. Friday, a fraud was reported as a victim advised officers that she had mailed a check from a public mailbox in the 200 block of 6th Street SE to pay a vehicle loan. The check had apparently been stolen and the amount changed to a higher sum.
The suspect had changed the payee information on the check and had deposited the check to another bank account.
An investigation is in progress..
Investigation continues into assault with a vehicle
At 1:41 p.m., Friday, a report of an aggravated assault with a motor vehicle was taken in the 800 block of Ashby Street. The victim reported that the suspect attempted to run her over with a vehicle.
The suspect could not be located and the investigation is ongoing.
Police checking burglary, assault report
Saturday morning, officers received a report of a burglary of a residence and aggravated assault In the 10 block of 23rd Street NW.
The victim reported that an estranged girlfriend forced entry into the residence, cut them with a knife, choked them, and stole $300 in cash. The victim was transported to PRMC by Paris EMS.
The suspect could not be located and the investigation continues.
Police check report of shooting
Monday morning, officers responded to the local hospital in regards to a shooting that had occurred in the 600 block of 7th Street NW. Officers spoke with the shooter and the victim who both reported the incident as an accident.
The gun was reportedly being moved from one location to another when it was discharged and struck the victim in the back. The victim was brought to the hospital by the shooter.
The victim was transported to the DFW metroplex and the Incident is under investigation.
Woman arrested for failure to identify
On Monday evening, officers were dispatched to a civil standby in the 3500 block of NE Loop 286.
Two individuals were in a motel room that they had not paid for. During the investigation officers made contact with Jeanette Hemphill, who identified herself as Jessica Hemphill. Further investigation revealed that the subject was, in fact, Jeanette Hemphill who had an outstanding warrant for possession of a controlled substance out of the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.
Hemphill was arrested and charged with the warrant as well as failure to identify as a fugitive. She was transported and placed in jail.
Police to investigate report of burglary
On Monday morning, officers responded to a burglary of residence in the 1300 block of Polk Street.
The victims arrived home to discover that someone had kicked in a door to the residence and stolen television sets, computers, gaming consoles, jewelry and a brindle Chinese pug.
The victims had been out of town for several days at a funeral. The burglary could have happened at any time during their absence.
The investigation is to follow.
Police respond to report of theft of ID
On Monday afternoon, officers made contact with a victim in the 600 block of W. Provine Street, advised that she had been scheduled to receive a new Lone Star Government Food Card in the mail but that it did not arrive.
She later found that the card was already in use. Money was being spent in numerous locations.
The victim believes a family member is the suspect as the suspect would have had to possess the victim’s identifying information.
The investigation is ongoing
Calls For Service: Paris police officers made 32 traffic stops, 14 arrests and answered 331 calls for service from Friday through Sunday. Officers made seven traffic stops, two arrests and answered 125 calls for service Monday.
