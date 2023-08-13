Police briefs are compiled from local law enforcement news releases. All suspects listed are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law
Man charged with drug possession
Paris police observed a man weaving through traffic on a bicycle at 3:05 p.m. Thursday and an officer stopped the man in the 200 block of Bonham St. Found to be in possession of medication that he had no prescription for, the man was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Paris police received a report of fraud occurring in the 300 block of Lamar Avenue at 2 p.m. Thursday. Someone accessed the person’s accounts, and over $50,000 was withdrawn in multiple transactions by an unknown person. It is under investigation.
Police investigate a stolen vehicle
At 8:03 p.m. Thursday, a person left a running vehicle at a store in the 500 block of Clarksville Street and found their white 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe missing upon returning. Paris police reported the vehicle as stolen. The investigation is pending.
Paris police responded to a man with a call at 8 p.m. Wednesday and found that no weapons were involved, with only a verbal argument taking place. One of the people involved was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
Man’s probation revoked after charge
Paris police responded at 8:43 a.m. Thursday to the adult probation office in the 3500 block of Bonham Street regarding a man whose probation was being revoked. He was wanted on a Red River County warrant for a charge of possession of a controlled substance. The man was arrested without incident and transported to the city jail.
Woman charged with DWI with a child
Paris police dispatched a call at 4:08 p.m. Thursday to the intersection of Johnson Woods Drive and Hubbard Street, where they located a vehicle and found that it had struck a city fire hydrant.
The driver was still in the vehicle and told police her children distracted her while driving. Officers smelled what they presumed to be alcohol on her breath, and the woman admitted to consuming an alcoholic beverage before the wreck.
She was arrested after failing multiple field sobriety tests. None of the woman’s four children in the vehicle were injured.
CALLS FOR SERVICE: Paris police made 16 traffic stops, nine adult arrests and answered 258 calls for service between Thursday and Friday.
