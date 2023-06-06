Police briefs are compiled from local law enforcement press releases. All suspects listed are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Police respond to report of theft of a handgun from a vehicle
On Friday morning, a victim reported to a Paris police officer that an $1,100 dollar FN American Semi-Auto Pistol, equipped with a Micro Vortex Viper Red Dot, loaded with a 17-round magazine, was stolen from his vehicle in the 2400 block of Clark Lane. An extra 21-round magazine was also missing.
The responding officer did not observe any forced entry. Prints were lifted. The victim will seek assistance from his surveillance-system provider to review the camera footage to assist police with the investigation.
Safe and some money recovered after burglary on Friday
At 11:57 p.m., Friday, Paris officers responded to an active burglar alarm in the 700 block of Graham Street. The plexi-glass in a front door had been broken.
Officers conducted a security sweep. No one was located inside the store. A safe containing nearly $400 was missing. Camera footage identified a juvenile as the burglar. The safe and some of the money were recovered.
The burglary incident is under investigation.
Police confiscate weapons after calls from the public
On Friday morning, Paris officers responded to the 3100 block of NE Loop 286, where multiple people stated that a subject, inside a gray Dodge truck, had a rifle barrel sticking out of his truck window and had chased an individual.
Officers, behind cover, approached the subject from a distance. The subject complied with all of the commands and was detained. Officers retrieved a Spike Tactical ST-16 semiautomatic rifle, with 1 round chambered and the safety switch in off position.
Two Ruger 10-22’s were also located with no ammunition. The subject agreed to relinquish his firearms to the custody of the Paris Police Department for safekeeping and was released from the scene.
Paris man arrested for driving while intoxicated
At 11:49 a.m., Saturday, a witness observed a subject driving a pickup, swerving through a parking lot in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue. The subject parked the pickup, got out, leaned on the driver’s open door and urinated; as a beer bottle fell from the pickup to the ground.
Paris officers made contact with the subject and observed him to have unsteady balance and heavily slurred speech. Charles Owens Elms Jr, 56, of Paris, refused to perform the standardized field sobriety tests. Elms’ criminal history had prior convictions and he was subsequently arrested and booked for driving while intoxicated/3rd or more.
Investigation to continue in reported assault Friday night
At 10:57 p.m., Saturday, a Paris officer was dispatched to the 2300 block of Maple Avenue in reference to an assault that occurred previously in the night in the 1500 block of Lamar Avenue.
A father advised that his daughter had been assaulted by her mother. The daughter stated that her mother had physically assaulted her and had retrieved a broken beer bottle and had cut her knuckle with the beer bottle during the assault.
The assault with a deadly weapon incident will be further investigated.
Investigation continues into burglary of a business Sunday
On Sunday morning, an employee advised a Paris officer that she arrived at work in the 2400 block of North Main Street and found the back door to be unlocked. As she entered inside, she observed the office to be in disarray and a safe had been broken into. She stepped back outside, notified the police and awaited the officer’s arrival.
The building was cleared for entry. Over $4,000 was missing. The video footage is implicating the involvement of an employee. The burglary of the building is under investigation.
Police officers respond to complaint of aggravated assault
At 8:06 a.m., Sunday, Paris officers took a report of an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 1200 block of 15th Street SE to be investigated, wherein a victim stated that a suspect held a knife to her throat and told her to shut up.
Police respond to disturbance, take report of assault-family member
On Sunday afternoon, a Paris officer responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of Stone Avenue and took an assault of a family/house Member-impeding breath report after the victim stated that her ex-boyfriend grabbed her by the arms, pushed her into the wall and began choking her.
Paris man arrested for possession of drugs
On Sunday evening, a female called Paris dispatch and advised that her husband had smoked meth three days ago and was now acting out of control.
Paris officers met the complainant in the 1600 block of Pine Bluff Street. William Mark Smith. 60, of Paris, admitted to having smoked meth and was arrested and booked for possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine after meth was located in his vehicle.
Paris woman arrested on warrant for firearm
At 2:50 a.m., Monday, as a Paris officer was patrolling in the 800 block of Graham Street, he recognized 44-year-old Melissa Jean Thornburgh of Paris. Thornburgh was arrested and taken into custody for an active Paris PD warrant for unlawful possession of s firearm by a felon, resulting from a January 2023 investigation.
Adult protective services contacted after report of assault-elderly/disabled
A Paris officer responded to the 800 block of Deshong Drive Monday morning and took a report of an assault against elderly/disabled.
A worker stated that she had witnessed an elderly woman be hit in her head by her caretaker/her sister. The victim said that the hit did not hurt. The officer did not observe any signs of injury.
Neither sister was upset with the other. Adult Protective Services were notified. The video footage will be reviewed when available.
Elderly complainant reports possible incident of fraud by phone
On Monday, June 5, 2023 at 1:25pm; an elderly female victim told a Community Service Officer that she may have been a victim of a Fraud. She had received a phone call and was told that her Medicare card was about to expire and was asked for her card number, which she provided. The victim began to wonder why Medicare would ask for her card number. The caller wanted to send the victim medical products. The victim felt uneasy, refused any products, notified Medicare and will be receiving a new card.
Calls For Service: The Paris Police Department responded to 218 calls for service, arrested 14 people and made 40 traffic stops over the weeknd from Friday to Sunday. officers responded to 86 calls for service, arrested seven people and made 12 traffic stops Monday.
