Police briefs are compiled from local law enforcement press releases. All suspects listed are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
One man arrested for drugs,
guns during search of motel room
Friday at 3:26 p.m., officers of the Paris Police Criminal Investigations Unit and the Lamar County Sheriffs Office conducted a search warrant at a motel in the 400 block of 35thStreet NE. A suspect was located there and identified as Lumas Jonathan King.
He was found to be in possession of assorted narcotics, handguns, cash and items demonstrating the intent to sell or distribute the narcotics. King gave a fictitious name to officers originally. He was arrested and charged with delivery of a controlled substance, two counts; failure to identify as a fugitive; and possession of marijuana.
King was also found to be a sex offender who had failed to register for the last three years. He was also charged with this as well as other felony and misdemeanor warrants.
Traffic stop leads to warrant arrest
At 3:10 p.m. Sunday, officers stopped a vehicle in the 3100 block of Lamar Avenue on a traffic violation. They identified Victor Manuel Perez and found that Perez was wanted from Andrews County, Texas, on a warrant for sexual assault of a child, continuous.
Perez was arrested and taken to Lamar County Jail.
Investigation continues into reported burglary
Paris police investigated a burglary of a residence in the 1600 block of Ballard Dive at 1:43 p.m. Saturday.
The reporting party/victim advised that a known suspect had entered her residence without permission and had vandalized her property. A preliminary investigation was conducted.
Officers attempted to contact the suspect but they could not be located at the time of the incident. The iInvestigation is pending.
Investigation continues into violation of protective order
On Sunday morning, officers conducted an investigation of a violation of a protective order in the 1800 block of Margaret Street. A known suspect has been contacting a victim repeatedly through various channels in direct violation of a protective order. The investigation is ongoing.
Police recover seemingly abandoned shotgun
On Monday evening, an officer responded to the 900 block of W. Austin Street in regards to a found firearm.
A shotgun was found in a vacant lot in the area. The firearm appeared to have been there for some time as it was covered in surface rust.
The firearm was not reported as stolen. The gun was retrieved and placed into property. .
Calls For Service: Paris Police officers made 41 traffic stops, five arresta and answered 337 calls for service From Friday through Sunday. Officers made seven traffic stops, four arrests, and answered 113 calls for service Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.