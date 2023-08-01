Police briefs are complied from local law enforcement press releases. All suspects listed are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Man arrested after offering drugs to strangers in their home
At 12:28 a.m. Saturday, Paris police officers were dispatched to the 900 block of W. Houston Street in regards to a criminal trespass in progress. The caller advised that an unknown male had entered their residence and offered them narcotics.
Officers located the suspect, Kerry Ray King, inside the bathroom of the residence. The occupants of the residence advised they do not know King. Officers were provided King’s possessions which included marijuana, methamphetamine and a cell phone.
King was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespassing at a residence.
Man arrested on warrant for parole violation
Saturday morning, a police officer went to the 700 block of E. Sherman Street and located Christopher Tyrone Reed, who was known to have a parole warrant for burglary of a habitation. Reed was taken into custody without incident.
Police arrest man for DWI after report of a wreck
At 7:15 p.m. Saturday, officers were flagged down in the 2500 block of N. Main Street in regards to a vehicle accident. They made contact with the single vehicle involved which had struck the curb after running the red light.
Officers observed the driver exit the vehicle and identified him as Allen Lane Mulder. Mulder was found to be intoxicated and was placed under arrest. He refused all field testing. A search warrant was obtained and blood was drawn. It was found that Mulder had two prior convictions for DWI.
He was charged with DWI-3rd or more and booked into jail.
Police respond to report of burglary
At 6 a.m., Sunday, an officer responded to the 1100 block of W. Cherry Street about a burglary.
The victim advised they had left the residence about midnight and had arrived back at the time of the report. They had noticed upon entry of the residence that furniture had been moved and items were stolen from the residence. These items included jewelry, shoes, studio equipment and an Xbox game console.
There are no known suspects but the crime is under investigation.
Man arrested for DWI, assault and unlawful carrying of a weapon
At 10:24 p.m., Sunday, Paris police officers were dispatched to the 800 block of 12th Street NE in reference to a disturbance.
Officers found that there had been an assault. The subject, James Guest, had left the scene before officers arrived, and a report was made.
Later, officers received information that Guest was returning to the residence and that the subject was driving while intoxicated. When officers arrived back at the residence, Guest’s vehicle was already there and empty. A Lamar County Sheriff’s deputy on scene advised that he had observed the suspect, James Charles Guest, operating a motor vehicle and that Guest had just arrived at the residence and gone inside.
Officers made contact with Guest who admitted to having just arrived at the residence and to having been drinking. There were numerous open containers of alcohol in view inside the vehicle. Guest was observed to be intoxicated and was arrested based on the facts of the incident to include his admissions and the deputy’s observations.
A handgun was found inside the vehicle and Guest was summarily charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon as well as DWI and assault. It was found that Guest had been previously convicted for DWI so the charge was enhanced.
Investigation into theft of handguns continues
At 12:30 p.m., Monday, an officer met with a complainant at the Police Department in regards to theft of handguns.
The victim advised that he had a guest staying in his home in the 2200 block of Plum Street, and the guest had left the residence abruptly while the victim was out. Afterwards, the victim noticed that two 9mm handguns were missing. It is believed that the known suspect took them.
The investigation into the incident will continue.
Investigation continues into reported assault
At 12: 24 a.m., today, an officer responded to Paris Regional Health in regards to an assault.
A complainant was contacted at that location. The victim advised that they had been assaulted by a known offender in the 700 block of 13th Street SE earlier in the evening. A video of the incident was displayed to the officer, who verified the veracity of the victim’s story.
Contact was made with the suspect but no arrest have been made at this time. The investigation will continue.
Calls For Service: Paris police officers made 32 traffic stops, 11 adult arrests and answered 238 calls for service from Friday through Sunday.Officers made eight traffic stops, one adult arrest and answered 111 calls for service Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.