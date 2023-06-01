Police briefs are compiled from local law enforcement press releases. All suspects listed are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Paris man arrested for assault of girlfriend
At 10:42 a.m., Tuesday, two Paris police officers arrived in the 300 block of 19th Street NW to investigate an assault call. A male was walking away from the scene and a female was being treated by Paris EMS personnel.
The male, bleeding from a small laceration on his elbow, stated nothing had happened. The female, with redness on her neck and chest area, stated that during a verbal argument; the male, her boyfriend had choked her.
Billy Don Storm, 61, of Paris was arrested for assault of a family/household memberi-impeding breath/circulation.
Report taken on assault of a family member
On Tuesday, at 11:46 a.m., a female victim in the 10 block of 23rd Street SW told a Paris officer that two days prior, on Sunday, her boyfriend had put one hand around her neck, while covering her nose and mouth with his other hand, prevented her from breathing.
She hit him on the head with an unknown object in self-defense. He left the apartment with her brand new cell phone that she got through a government program.
An assault of a family/household member-Impeding breath/circulation report was taken.
Investigation to begin on reported DWI
On Tuesday afternoon, a Paris officer responded to the 10 block of East Provine Street to an EMS assist call.
Paris EMS and Fire Department personnel were on the scene medically treating a subject. A passenger in the vehicle stated that the driver smoked synthetic marijuana (K2) prior to picking her up and that the subject passed out completely when he stopped at the traffic light at East Provine and North Main streets.
The subject has no prior driving while intoxicated convictions, but will be investigated for his first.
Blossom man arrested for drug possession
At 4:04 p.m., Wednesday, a Paris patrol officer conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge Dakota for expired registration in the 1900 block of Lamar Avenue.
The driver gave consent to search his vehicle and a small clear baggie of methamphetamine was located concealed inside his cigarette pack.
The driver, Daniel Lee Smith, 35, of Blossom, was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine and was booked into the Paris Jail.
Investigation begun on report of unauthorized use of a vehicle
On Wednesday at 10:43 p.m., Paris officers were dispatched to the scene of a motor vehicle accident in the 900 block of East Washington Street that has turned into an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle investigation.
A green passenger car was reported “flipped sideways in a culvert.” No one was located inside the 1992 Green Honda Accord vehicle or the general area around the vehicle.
The Honda’s steering wheel airbag had deployed and the vehicle appeared to have sustained significant damage. The registered owner called 9-1-1 at 11:01 p.m. to report the vehicle stolen.
An investigation has been initiated.
Calls For Service: The Paris Police Department responded to 78 calls for service, arrested two apeople and made six traffic stops Tuesday. On Wednesday, officers responded to 63 calls for service, arrested two people and and made 14 traffic stops.
