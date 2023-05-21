Police briefs are compiled from local law enforcement news releases. All suspects listed are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Disturbance call results in drug arrests
On Thursday at 11:25 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance call in the 1500 block of E. Price Street. They were advised that a handgun had been displayed during the altercation and that two suspects involved in the incident had left the scene in a green pickup.
The vehicle containing the suspects was stopped in the 1300 block of Pine Bluff Street. During the subsequent contact, the two individuals in the vehicle were found to be in possession of narcotics and paraphernalia used to consume the same. Debby Ann Glover and Timothy Allen Pearce were both arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both were booked into the city jail.
Police investigating fraudulent use of credit card
On Thursday, officers took a report of fraud involving the unauthorized use of a victim’s credit card. The usage has taken place several times in different locations in the Paris and Lamar County area over the past two months.
The investigation will be forthcoming.
Calls For Service: Paris Police officers made four traffic stops, six arrests and answered 128 calls for service Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.