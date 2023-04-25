Police briefs are compiled from local law enforcement press releases. All suspects listed are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Traffic stop leads to arrests for drugs
On Saturday. At 11:16 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of Pine Bluff Street due to a vehicle swerving into oncoming traffic.
The suspect vehicle attempted to evade the officer by pulling off the roadway and into a vacant lot. Officers located the vehicle in a field on the corner of 8th Street NEand Pine Bluff Street. Officers made contact with the individual in the driver’s seat, Joe David Flores, who advised them that he had not been driving and that the driver, his friend Matt, had fled the vehicle on foot. A witness from a nearby residence corroborated the story and said that the other suspect, a heavy set male with bushy hair had ran west on Pine Bluff.
The suspect was later located in the 500 block of Pine Bluff Street. He refused to identify himself but was identified as Matthew Scott Cantrell. He was detained and returned to the location of the vehicle. Various narcotics were observed within the vehicle and more were located upon Cantrell’s person.
Both subjects were arrested for possession of a controlled substance (multiple counts) and possession of marijuana. Cantrell was found to have an active probation violation warrant for his arrest for aggravated robbery. Cantrell was also charged with failure to identify a fugitive from justice and evading arrest or detention.
One man arrested for shoplifting, drugs
Officers were dispatched to a shoplifting call in the 2400 block of N. Main Strret at 5:35 p.m., Friday.
Officers located the suspect vehicle exiting the parking lot and stopped the vehicle and occupants in the 2200 block of N. Main Street.
Both subjects were detained. After making contact, officers recovered a pair of boots valued at $199 that had been worn from the business by Joshua Eugene Hammonds. Officers also located narcotics within the vehicle.
Hammonds claimed ownership of the narcotics but denied the theft of the boots. He was charged with theft over $75 but under $750, and pPossession of a controlled substance.
One man arrested on drug, weapon charges
On Saturday at 12:44 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle in the 300 block of 2nd. Street NE. Upon making contact with the driver, identified as Larry Levi Harris, an open bottle of an alcoholic beverage was observed in the back seat of the vehicle.
Harris was observed to be in possession of a knife which was temporarily seized for safety concerns and was asked to empty his pockets to check for further weapons. While turning out his pockets, Harris was observed to be in possession of cocaine, which he attempted to discard, unsuccessfully. Harris was arrested and a subsequent search of his vehicle located more narcotics, a large bag of marijuana, a loaded handgun and paraphernalia indicating an intent to package and sell the contraband.
Harris was arrested for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Paris woman arrested for drug possession
At 3:14 p.m., Friday, an officer responded to a shoplifting call in the 3100 block of NE Loop 286.
The suspects had already exited the store and the officer made contact with the two and issued a criminal trespass order.
During the contact, officers discovered that one of the two suspects, Meaudda Shantrel Symone Jackson, was in possession of a medication that did not belong to her as well as methamphetamine. She was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (two counts).
Equipment violation leads to arrest for intoxication
On Saturday evening, an officer stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation in the 300 block of N. Main /Street.
The officer identified the driver as Kenneth Royce Lane and found Lane to be intoxicated. Lane had one previous conviction for DWI. He was arrested for DWI/2nd.
Police respond to a call of a family disturbance
On Monday afternoon, officers responded to a family disturbance in the 4200 block of Castlegate Street.
The victim, a 32-year- old male, advised officers that his girlfriend of several years had assaulted him by throwing objects at him. The victim did have a scratch on his arm and a cut to his forehead.
The victim presented officers with cell phone video of the assault as it had taken place. The victim did not wish to file any charges. The suspect a 26-year-old female, was allowed to leave the residence with a family member.
The victim was legally in possession of a handgun, which he declared to officers upon their arrival. The gun was taken for safety purposes during the officers investigation and returned to the victim upon the officers exiting the scene.
Calls For Service: Officers made 95 traffic stops, nine arrests and answered 287 calls for service from Friday to Sunday. Officers made 18 traffic stops, onearrest, and answered 111 calls for service Monday.
