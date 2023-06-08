Police briefs are compiled from local law enforcement press releases. All suspects listed are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Investigation begins into reported assault in two states
On Tuesday afternoon, a victim told a community service officer that she had met a male from Shreveport, Louisiana, on a dating app earlier this year. The victim stated that she has been choked in Paris and also in Shreveport by the male.
After viewing the provided photos of each incident, the officer noted that the aggression and the violence had escalated significantly and took an assault of a family/household member- impeding breath report to be investigated.
Paris man arrested for felony stalking
Christopher Eric Pierce, 38, of Paris was arrested Tuesday afternoon at his residence in the 300 block of 16th Street SE on a felony stalking warrant issued out of the Paris Police Department from a May 2023 investigation initiated by his ex-wife.
Investigation continues into reported fraud
At 5:19 p.m., Tuesday, a Paris police officer spoke with a victim of a fraud that had occurred in the 1400 block of Clarksville Street.
The victim received a call from a collection agency regarding two loans in his name, one for $251.56 and another for $3,786.99. Some of the provided phone numbers and the signatures on the contracts were not the victims.
The victim believes the suspect to be a former employee of the business, which will be investigated.
Calls For Service: The Paris Police Department responded to 70 calls for service, arrested three people and made seven traffic stops Tuesday.
