Police briefs are compiled from local law enforcement press releases. All suspects listed are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Woman arrested on parole violation warrants
On Thursday at 3:33 p.m., Nessica Rachele Hale, 48, of Sulphur Springs, was arrest at the Parole Office in the 3900 block of North Main Street for a parole violation warrant and a violation probation/possession of a controlled substance warrant out of Hopkins County and was booked into the Paris Jail.
Burglary of a business under investigation
At 3:46 a.m., Friday, Paris officers responded to the 2700 block of Lamar Avenue to a burglary of a business.
The complainant advised that a window was busted out and there was food and candy all over the place. Arriving officers observed numerous packages of tobacco products scattered all around the parking lot.
The key-holder arrived and viewed video footage showing two individuals making entry and stealing items. Multiple blood spots were on the floor and a shard of glass was on the counter. One subject appeared to have injured his right hand, leaving blood spots.
$500 in merchandise was reported missing. The case is under investigation.
Calls For Service: The Paris Police Department responded to 91 calls for service, arrested four people and made four traffic stops Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.