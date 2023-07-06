Police briefs are compiled from local law enforcement press releases. All suspects listed are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Paris man arrested on outstanding warrants
On Monday at 11:16 a.m., a Paris police officer knew that Vernon Wilford Stanton, 21, of Paris, had outstanding warrants and stopped him as he was pedaling his bicycle in the 2900 block of East Cherry Street and took him into custody for three warrants out of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office: a felony MTAG/evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, MTAG/unlawful carrying of a weapon and two counts of MTAG/possession of marijuana.
His bicycle was transported to the Police Department for safekeeping.
Paris man booked on felony assault charge
At 2:15 p.m. Monday, Paris officers responded to the 600 block of 7th Street SW and spoke with a victim that stated that her common-law spouse had choked her.
He had bit her on her forearm the day before.
The injuries were consistent with her statements. Considering the continuous of violence in the home, Larry Lajuan Moss, 25, of Paris, was placed under arrest for assault of a family/household member-Impeding Breathing, a third degree felony, and booked into the Paris Jail.
Police investigate theft of wallet, ID cards
At 2:27 p.m., Monday, a victim told a Paris officer that her wallet and its contents had been stolen from her unlocked vehicle.
Some of the items had been recovered in the area of the 2500 block of Bonham Street. Her and her children’s Social Security cards are still missing. Her food stamp card was recovered; but had an unauthorized charge for $29.25 in the 600 block of Bonham Street.
A credit card or debit card abuse offense will be investigated.
Paris woman arrested for drug possession
On Monday afternoon, a traffic stop was initiated in the 2500 block of Pine Bluff Street on a vehicle with no registration.
The passenger, Wakita Deann Bailey, 61, of Paris, consented to a purse search. Her purse contained baggies of methamphetamine. She claimed to be holding the meth for her husband. Bailey was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance and the driver was released with a warning.
Disturbance leads to arrest for felony warrants
At 7:33 p.m. Monday, Paris Dispatch received a call of a disturbance in the 2200 block of East Price Street.
A female was reported to be high on narcotics and causing issues inside the residence. During the investigation, the arriving officer made contact with Jennifer Michelle Patterson, 46, of Paris and arrested her on two outstanding felony warrants: assault causing bodily iInjury/family violence, with previous convictions, issued by the Lamar County District Court, and motion to revoke probation/evading arrest with a vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle, issued by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
Police assist RRC officers in investigation
At 9:05 p.m., Monday, a Paris officer responded to the 800 block of Deshong Drive and took photographs of wounds to a subject to assist the Red River County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation of a murder in their jurisdiction.
Police investigate calls of separate armed robberies
On Tuesday at 1:13 a.m., Paris officers took two separate reports of a robbery, one in the 100 block of 27th Street NE, where the victim said he was asked by subjects, “What you got on you?”, and was shown a handgun. Another call, in the 2400 block of Bonham Street, involved the same suspects.
The caller said that subjects in a white car pulled a gun on a male riding a bicycle. The suspect vehicle and occupants were stopped and identified in the 2500 block of West Austin Street and are under investigation.
Theft at unoccupied residence reported
At 6:59 a.m. Tuesday, a male victim said that his mother’s house in the 800 block of Graham Street had been broken into. His mother lives in Arkansas and is attempting to sell the house.
The house was in disarray, which is not how it had been left. The back door was kicked in. A weedeater, air conditioner and dolly were stolen.
Police investigate report of theft from store
On Tuesday, at 1:03 p.m., a Paris officer was dispatched to the 2400 block of North Main Street to a theft.
A female subject had returned two cans of refrigerant totaling $15.98 that was purchased the day prior on a bank card. The cashier returned the funds to the bank card. The female continued to insist that she wanted cash and grabbed the bag of refrigerants and left the store. The subject had three prior convictions of theft on her criminal history, which would enhance this charge to a state jail felony.
Another officer made contact with the subject later in the evening; recovered the refrigerants and trespassed the subject from the store. The DA’s office will review the case.
Local retailer reports shoplifting incident
On Tuesday evening, an employee of a business in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue showed a Paris officer surveillance camera footage of a subject stealing items, totaling $715 dollars and leaving the store without paying.
The subject’s criminal history shows two and more previous convictions of theft; which will enhance this charge. Police plan to get a warrant..
Police respond to call of shots fired
At 12:38 a.m., Wednesday, Paris officers responded to a complaint of shots fired in the 10 block of 17th Street NW. The victim said that an unknown suspect(s) had shot her 1995 gray Mercury Cougar and that her common-law husband ran after the suspect(s).
Officers observed both back windows of the car were shattered with what appeared to be an exit bullet hole out of the back passenger window. The common law husband returned and officers smelled a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath and/or person. He was uncooperative.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief are under investigation.
Paris man arrested on Lamar County warrant
On Wednesday at 4:09 a.m., a Paris officer recognized a wanted subject in the 900 block of Grove Street while answering a call for service in the 1000 block of Grove Street. Rodrekus Kentrell Ceasar, 32, of Paris was arrested and taken into custody for a motion to revoke/possession of a controlled substance warrant out of Lamar County.
Paris man arrested for possession of drugs
On Wednesday morning, a Paris patrol officer noticed Devonte Demond Williams, 23, of Paris, walking in the roadway where a sidewalk was provided in the 400 block of 12th Street SE and knew him to have an outstanding felony warrant for burglary of a building, the High Cotton Restaurant, occurring in the middle of April 2023.
Williams was arrested on the burglary warrant and was found to be in possession of methamphetemine, gaining an additional charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Paris woman arrested on felony warrant
On Wednesday afternoon, a traffic stop was initiated in the 1700 block of Bonham Street on a vehicle when a Paris officer noticed a known wanted subject inside.
Miranda Alexandra Parks, 26, of Blossom, was arrested and taken into custody for an outstanding felony forgery of a financial instrument warrant out of the Midland County sheriff’s office and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls For Service: The Paris Police Department responded to 153 calls for service, arrested six people, made 28 traffic stops and investigated 16 city ordinance violations/fireworks from Monday through Tuesday. Officers responded to 82 calls for service, arrested eight people and made 20 traffic stops Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.