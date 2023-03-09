The Powderly Volunteer Fire Department does not have to worry about funding for over a year thanks to a record $42,000 raised last month during its annual chili supper and auctions.
"(Money raised will) cover for the year and then some," Powderly V.F.D. Board Secretary Randi Johnson said Wednesday. "We'll be in a good position for the year until we do this again in 2024."
Hundreds of supporters attended the department's largest annual fundraiser, including state and county officials and a spokesperson for U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon, TX-04, Johnson said.
"(Fallon) did donate an outdoor beverage cooler that actually had the Seal of the United States House of Representatives on it with the American flag," Johnson said. "(His proxy) brought four flags that were flown over the U.S. Capitol with a certificate that we auctioned off."
Other auction items included an autographed Dallas Cowboys football helmet signed by Cedarian “CeeDee” Lamb, a chiminea from Tractor Supply Company and multiple weapons, along with other donations.
Johnson, who also acts as a public information officer for the fire department, said the department focused on creative and unique items to draw interest from the community, which worked.
"There was a lot of battling going on back-and-forth, which gets excitement going," Johnson recalled. "(Bidders) could take something home really neat."
The fire department honored the only fast food franchise in Powderly, Dairy Queen, and Store Manager Vicki Foster for continuously supporting area first responders.
"It was long overdue," Johnson said. "She comes out and supports us every year, so we decided to do something for her to acknowledge that, and that's what we did."
In the aftermath of Nov. 4's EF4 tornado that demolished parts of several Lamar County communities, Johnson said the Dairy Queen franchise fed any first responder that sought a meal during rescue and damage assessment efforts.
"We presented (Foster) a plaque for the Dairy Queen and that family to thank them for everything they do that's never going unnoticed," she said.
