Powderly VFD.png

Powderly VFD truck

 Screenshot

The Powderly Volunteer Fire Department does not have to worry about funding for over a year thanks to a record $42,000 raised last month during its annual chili supper and auctions. 

"(Money raised will) cover for the year and then some," Powderly V.F.D. Board Secretary Randi Johnson said Wednesday. "We'll be in a good position for the year until we do this again in 2024."

