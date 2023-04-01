One person in Northeast Texas is a millionaire and has no idea, as a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million is still unclaimed.
Tiger Mart 75, located on Northeast Loop 286, sold the winning Powerball Quickticket, commonly known as Quick Pick, due to its pre-printed numbers, according to the Texas Lottery Commission website.
The winning ticket matched all five white ball numbers drawn but not the red Powerball number.
Those numbers were 19, 25, 48, 55 and 60, according to the Texas Lottery website.
As of Friday, the ticket is still unclaimed, Texas Lottery Commission Director of Media Relations Lauren Callahan wrote in an email.
The deadline to claim the prize is 5 p.m. April 20 at any Texas Lottery claim center, according to the commission’s website.
Tiger Mart Manager Dee Young said convenience stores that sell the Texas Lottery receive money for winning tickets, but only if you win the total prize.
“I was told that it was like the big winners, the major winners, that we did, but for ones that are (second-tier jackpots), I was told that we don’t,” she said Thursday.
She said eager gamblers have been flocking to the store since the Texas Lottery Commission announced that a winning Powerball ticket was sold there.
“Ever since that one was sold, we’ve really been selling them,” Young said.
Unclaimed prizes revert to the state for programs authorized by the Texas Legislature, including funds for education and veterans, Callahan wrote in an email.
The state lottery began in 1992 with Texas Gov. Ann Richards purchasing the first ticket, according to the Texas Lottery website.
“We encourage our Powerball players to take another look at their tickets, and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket before claiming your prize at a Texas Lottery claim center,” Texas Lottery Commission Executive Director Gary Grief said in a news release.
