Prairiland ISD Board of Trustees approved the final sale of treasury bonds for last year's $16 million bond election, saving district taxpayers more than $3 million by shortening its term.

Trustees met with John Blackburn of Live Oak Public Finance via conference call to discuss the district’s unlimited tax school building bonds before unanimously adopting an order to sell $5.94 million in bonds with an interest rate of 3.865 percent.

