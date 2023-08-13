Prairiland ISD Board of Trustees approved the final sale of treasury bonds for last year's $16 million bond election, saving district taxpayers more than $3 million by shortening its term.
Trustees met with John Blackburn of Live Oak Public Finance via conference call to discuss the district’s unlimited tax school building bonds before unanimously adopting an order to sell $5.94 million in bonds with an interest rate of 3.865 percent.
The bond's property tax rate remained the same at $1.095 per $100 valuation, the municipal adviser said.
Blackburn wrapped up the call by asking Superintendent Jeff Ballard how the bond project was going.
“It's coming good, slow, but it's good,” he replied. "We're getting a lot of things done."
After the meeting, Ballard explained why the district chose to sell bonds in increments.
“We couldn't sell all the bonds at once because all the solar value had not hit the books," the superintendent explained. "So we had to wait until more value hit the books. In other words, until the solar farms get built, so they're worth more.”
Ballard said those bonds will go toward the construction of the district’s Career and Technical Education Center.
Trustees then looked at bids to repair the southern entrance of the district's Pattonville campus, approving $78,404 to go toward the roadway.
“We have got to get that road ready for football season, school, what have you, to make it passable,” Ballard told the board.
Trustees also approved student handbooks and the district's code of conduct before finalizing teacher stipends approved by the board last month.
“We talked about this last month," so I thought we'd just go ahead and get it approved,” Ballard told trustees, noting a $2,000 increase in certified teacher stipends.
Before trustees met in an executive session to discuss personnel matters prior to adjournment, Ballard gave the board and district employees in attendance a tour of the newly completed multipurpose facility and additional classrooms at Blossom Elementary School.
