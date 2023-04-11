PATTONVILLE — Three Prairiland FFA teams earned state berths at Area VI Career Development Event competition April 6.
Land with Reese Bassano, Aubree Phillips, Addison Bulls and Kindle Fox placed 2nd as a team and advanced to state. Kindle Fox placed 7th individually, Reese Bassano placed 6th, Addi Bulls placed 5th, and Aubree Phillips placed 4th individually.
Homesite with Cadie Gray, Vanessa Anderson, and Karlie Harp placed 3rd as a team and advanced to state. Vanessa placed 4th individually and Karlie placed 8th individually.
Forage with Lydia Williams, Ethan Adams, Laken Dawson, Jason Todd, and Jay Briggle placed 1st as a team and advanced to state. Lydia Williams placed 2nd, Ethan Adams placed 3rd, Laken Dawson placed 5th and Jason Todd placed 6th individually
Mikenlee Rector competed in forestry as an individual.
