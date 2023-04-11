CMYK pFFAPrairiland teams earn state berths.jpg

PATTONVILLE — Three Prairiland FFA teams earned state berths at Area VI Career Development Event competition April 6.

Land with Reese Bassano, Aubree Phillips, Addison Bulls and Kindle Fox placed 2nd as a team and advanced to state. Kindle Fox placed 7th individually, Reese Bassano placed 6th, Addi Bulls placed 5th, and Aubree Phillips placed 4th individually.

