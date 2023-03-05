PATTONVILLE - Prairiland High School FFA Career Development teams returned last week from a Gilmer/White Oak double header career development competition with a number of wins.
“They had an awesome day,” FFA instructor Kimberlee Allison said.
Prairiland FFA brought home six team banners, 19 ribbons for Top 10 individuals and two belt buckles for High Point Individuals.
In Forage competition, Lydia Williams, Jason Todd and Jay Briggle took first place wins as did Joni Figueroa, Julianna Hamill, Makalah True and Alexis Parham in Floriculture competition. In Land competition, Reese Bassano, Vanessa Anderson, Karlie Harp, Kindle Fox and Addison Bulls also took first place wins.
Aidyn Springer, Kama Hauerwas, Layla Leach and River Arnold placed sixth in Entomology and Scout Nation, Emma Allison, Chloe Gray, Ally Stapleton, Kris Baker and Laken Dawson took a seventh place and a ninth place in Veterinary Science while Ella Gilbert placed in Nursery Landscape individual competition.
