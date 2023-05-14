Prairiland forage team.jpg

The Prairiland FFA Forage team, from left, Ethan Adams, Jason Todd, Laken Dawson and Lydia Williams, picked up a first place win at the state Career Development Event Contest at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville. An unidentified state FFA officer also is pictured.

 Submitted Photo

PATTONVILLE — The Prairiland FFA Forage Team placed first at the State Career Development Event Contest on April 28 at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville. Laken Dawson placed third individually and Ethan Adams placed fourth individually alongside teammates Lydia Williams and Jason Todd.

Other teams competing at the state contest included Forestry, which placed sixth out of 56 teams. Ethan Adams placed eighth individually alongside his team members Lydia Williams, Laken Dawson and Mikenlee Rector.

