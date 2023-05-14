PATTONVILLE — The Prairiland FFA Forage Team placed first at the State Career Development Event Contest on April 28 at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville. Laken Dawson placed third individually and Ethan Adams placed fourth individually alongside teammates Lydia Williams and Jason Todd.
Other teams competing at the state contest included Forestry, which placed sixth out of 56 teams. Ethan Adams placed eighth individually alongside his team members Lydia Williams, Laken Dawson and Mikenlee Rector.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.