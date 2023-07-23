PATTONVILLE — An unprecedented accomplishment for Prairiland FFA, eighth grade student Ally Stapleton received one of four statewide Star Greenhand awards at the recent 95th annual Texas FFA Convention.
Star Greenhand awards are given in four categories to include Agriscience, Agribusiness, Placement and Production. Stapleton won in the Placement Division for outstanding achievement in employment in a supervised agricultural experience.
Named one of 12 area winners earlier in the year, Stapleton became one of four finalists interviewed by judges during the convention. The interview score, along with a score from a record book documenting growth in job placement on the family ranch earned Stapleton the title and a $1,000 Dina Wallrath Robertson Memorial Star Award Scholarship. She is the daughter of Josh and Kelly Stapleton.
“She is not only the first Greenhand at Prairiland to receive this award, but advanced to this level as an eighth grader,” agriculture instructor Kimberlee Allison said in a press release.
Other Prairiland students also came home with honors.
Lydia Williams, Aubree Phillips, and Laken Dawson earned their Lone Star Degree and received a Lone Star chain and pin at convention.
The Prairiland Forage Evaluation Team with Ethan Adams, Lydia Williams, and Laken Dawson were recognized on stage for winning the state contest and were presented a trophy. Each member of the state champion teams competing in the Career Development Events (CDE) will receive a $250 Texas FFA Award Scholarship upon high school graduation.
Reese Bassano was selected to be an Ambassador for the Texas FFA Foundation for the entire week of convention. The Foundation Ambassadors program is a unique opportunity for chapter level FFA members to meet, interact, and assist with some of the very most important guests, VIPs and sponsors, Allison said.
