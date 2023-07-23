PATTONVILLE — An unprecedented accomplishment for Prairiland FFA, eighth grade student Ally Stapleton received one of four statewide Star Greenhand awards at the recent 95th annual Texas FFA Convention.

Star Greenhand awards are given in four categories to include Agriscience, Agribusiness, Placement and Production.  Stapleton won in the Placement Division for outstanding achievement in employment in a supervised agricultural experience.

