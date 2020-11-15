NOV. 13 to NOV. 14
Paris Police Department
Justin Lee Foster, 33: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Deirk John Clark, 42: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to
4 grams.
Ronald Dean Kammer, 57: Theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
Christopher Don Thompson, 28: Fugitive from Justice/Arkansas parole violation.
Richard Dee Perry, 49: Assault of a family/household member with previous conviction.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
William Smith Jr., 55: Judgment nisi/sex offenders duty to reegister-life/annually.
Lonny Brian Sheffield, 34: Evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
