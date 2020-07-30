July 28 to July 30
Grass/Brush Fire
July 29
2:43 to 3:11 705 Field Drive.
Trash Fire
July 28
5:27 to 5:40 p.m., 2100 Lamar Ave.
First Responder-Paris
July 29
3:12 to 3:37 a.m., 525 Fairway St.
9:20 to 9:28 p.m., 2315 W. Kaufman St.
July 30
2:43 to 3:14 a.m., 3045 Briarwood Drive.
Vehicle Crash With Injury
July 29
9:58 to 10:29 p.m., 3509 CR 42600.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
July 28
7:10 to 7:19 a.m., 1432 26th St. NE.
8:48 to 8:55 a.m., 1750 E. Washington St.
2 to 3:15 p.m., 702 CR 34760.
2:37 to 2:42 p.m., 1554 N.Main St.
4:46 to 5:05 p.m., 711 1st St. SW.
July 29
8:38 to 8:54 a.m., 2915 N. Main St.
11:55 ta.m., to 12:07 p.m., 3209 Abby Lane.
11:58 a.m., to 12:05 p.m., 2820 Kessler Drive.
12:20 to 1:05 p.m., 3300 Clarksville St.
4:01 to 4:46 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
Public Service
July 29
4:26 to 6:07 p.m., 705 Feld Drive.
