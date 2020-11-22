NOV. 19-22
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Terrance Joseph Brown, 19: Criminal mischief.
Terence Trenyay Williams, 42: Assault family or household member
Domienek Antwar Reed, 30: Violation of parole and assault causes bodily injury.
James Moore, 27: Assault family or household member.
Jennifer Michelle Patterson, 44: Assault causes bodily injury family violence.
Rocky Dean Reaves, 55: Possession of a controlled substance.
David Earl Christopher, 40: Possession of a controlled substance.
Paris Police Department
Terry Lynn Hurd, 55: Aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Crystal Ann Smith, 40: Theft of property.
Leigh-Anne Awesome Lancaster, 29: Failure to identify fugitive intent to give false name, possession of a controlled substance.
Denetra Nicole Edwards, 37: Driving while intoxicated (x2).
Texas Parks and Wildlife
Clinton Lee Posey, 31: Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (x2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.