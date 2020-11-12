NOV. 10 to NOV. 12
Fire Department Assist Police
Nov. 10
6:04 to 6:14 a.m., 4000 N. Main St.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Nov. 10
4:56 to 5:05 p.m., 450 4th St. SW.
Nov. 11
6:06 to 7:18 p.m., 1005 Lamar Ave.
6:45 to 7:11 p.m., 450 4th St. SW.
Grass/Brush Fire
Nov. 11
6:01 to 6:07 p.m., 820 Mt. Olive Road.
First Responder-Paris
Nov. 10
6:08 to 6:15 a.m., 2315 W. Kaufman St.
12:12 to 12:26 p.m., 1445 26th St. NE.
4:03 to 4:17 p.m., 1445 2th St. NE.
4:39 to 4:44 p.m., 2000 Lamar Ave.
7:19 to 7:41 p.m., 1530 1st St. NE.
Nov. 11
1:14 to 1:44 a.m., 520 8th St. SE.
3:53 to 4:03 a.m. 634 7th St. NW.
4:09 to 4:16 a.m., 1428 Clarksville St.
8:10 to 8:20 a.m., 2524 Graham St.
10:03 to 10:24 a.m., 2465 Kessler Drive.
2:28 to 2:52 p.m., 2525 W. Sherman St.
3:02 to 3:20 p.m., 2915 Carson Lane.
5:03 to 5:20 p.m., 355 3rd St. NW.
Nov. 12
2:09 to 2:24 a.m., 2101 Hubbard St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Nov. 10
6:20 to 6:36 p.m., 1500 Lamar Ave.
Nov. 11
11:26 to 11:52 a.m., 4000 Clarksville St.
7:44 to 8:26 p.m., 4200 N. Main St.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
Nov. 10
12:57 to 1:09 p.m., 790 Old Jefferson road.
9:53 to 11:37 p.m., 1313 Bonham St.
Public Service
Nov. 11
12:28 to 12:58 p.m., 4998 FR 1497.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.