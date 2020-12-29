Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2020
Paris Police Department
Lonedo Odon, 29: Aggravated assault on family/household member with a weapon.
Angela Janette Hines, 53: Driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.
Amber Dawn Adams, 33: Assault.
Jiamon Daquann Bailey, 21: Possession of marijuana, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Patrick Charles Boles, 38: Possession of marijuana.
Ronnie Gene Carter, 58: Resist arrest or search, theft under $100.
Aliesa N. Corley, 27: Public intoxication.
Michael Paul Dillard, 43: Disorderly conduct.
Rileigh Beth Edwards, 26: Forgery financial instrument, fraudulent use/possession of identifying material.
Olivia Nicole Fernandez, 29: Public intoxication.
Misty Dawn Fulbright, 32: Seat belt violation, failure to appear non-traffic.
Ashton Jacorrien Green, 21: Murder, aggravated robbery.
Damon Earl Layton, 32: Possession of a controlled substance (x2); resist arrest or search; possession of drug paraphernalia; city warrant (x2).
Odon Ramirez Loredo, 29: Aggravated assault of family/household member.
Billy Jordan Luster, 26: Resist arrest or search; public intoxication.
Shantise Marcie Savage, 33: Public intoxication; criminal mischief (x2).
Rodney Pierre Thomas, 55: Criminal trespass.
Shannon Paul Townes, 41: Theft of property.
Ashlee Yavonne Wade, 23: Possession of a controlled substance (x2); possession of marijuana.
Steven Ray Canida, 59: Violation of parole.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Julie Ann Segovia, 38: Abandon/endanger child-criminal negligence.
Kimberly Sueanne Drake, 36: Judgment nisi/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Nicholaus Jordon Fuller, 24: County court commit/motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated (two counts), county court commit/criminal mischief, $750 to $2,500 (two counts).
Reonshay S. Mason, 27: Assault causing bodily injury.
Jeremy Doyle Dancer, 38: Violation of parole.
