NOV. 25 to DEC. 1
Assist Police
Nov. 27
5:52 to 8:05 p.m., 4000 N. Main St.
Structure Fire/Alarm
Nov. 25
8:18 to 8:47 a.m., 1445 27th St. NE.
6:28 to 6:47 p.m., 630 Bonham St.
Nov. 26
12:10 to 12:22 p.m., 230 46th St. SW.
Nov. 28
6:43 to 6:59 p.m., 1424 W. Cherry St.
Nov. 29
1:05 to 1:45 a.m., 2400 Jefferson Road.
3:52 to 4:10 p.m., 2400 Jefferson Road.
Vehicle Fire
Nov. 26
2:36 to 3 p.m., 348 17th St. NE.
First Responder
Nov. 25
10:58 to 11:32 a.m., 925 Clarksville St.
12:50 to 1:02 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.
1:39 to 2:19 p.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
2:27 to 2:36 p.m., 844 1st St. SW.
3:41 to 3:47 p.m., 2201 E. Price St.
9:36 to 10:12 p.m., 12000 FM 195.
Nov. 26
8:32 to 8:56 a.m., 1938 Graham St.
2:24 to 2:26 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
5:10 to 5:43 p.m., 135 42nd St. NE.
9:14 to 9:57 p.m., 208 BTW.
11:42 to 11:48 p.m., 1225 34th St. NE.
Nov. 27
3:36 to 3:47 a.m., 3875 Jefferson Road.
8:41 to 9:02 a.m., 4222 Castlegate Drive.
9:14 to 9:28 a.m., 1655 NE Loop 286.
10:37 to 10:45 a.m., 4135 Enchanted Drive.
1:16 to 1:36 p.m., 620 26th St. NE.
Nov. 28
3:01 to 3:53 p.m., 520 33rd St. NE.
11:18 to 11:41 p.m., 3435 W. Houston St.
Nov. 29
8:07 to 8:15 a.m., 107 21st St. SE.
2:08 to 2:27 p.m., 450 4th St. SW.
Nov. 30
8:34 to 8:52 a.m., 2700 J. Egan St.
9:25 to 9:39 a.m., 2315 W. Kaufman St.
11:13 to 11:29 a.m., 1155 Van Zandt St.
8:17 to 8:29 p.m., 729 23rd St. SE.
11:29 to 11:44 p.m., 750 N. Collegiate st.
Vehicle Crash w/ Injury
Nov. 25
1:43 to 2:08 p.m., 2060 Lamar Ave.
Nov. 28
10:50 to 11:24 a.m., 3640 Clarksville St.
11:21 p.m. to 12:15 a.m., 3561 NE Loop 286.
Nov. 30
12:21 to 12:32 p.m., 1190 6th St. SW.
Public Service
Nov. 25
3:39 to 3:58 p.m, 2315 W. Kaufman St.
Nov. 26
11:19 to 11:28 a.m., 2044 Culbertson St.
Nov. 30
5:08 to 5:32 a.m., 3930 Jefferson St.
6:24 to 6:34 a.m., 2315 W. Kaufman St.
9:22 to 9:33 a.m., 844 1st St. SW.
2:34 to 2:46 p.m., 844 1st St. SW.
7:13 to 7:31 p.m., 1440 6th St. SE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.