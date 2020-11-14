NOV. 12 to NOV. 13
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Nov. 13
4:06 to 6:12 a.m., 340 Grove St.
First Responder-Paris
Nov. 12
12:51 to 12:59 p.m., 4100 Highway 271 N.
6:43 to 9:20 p.m., 7000 Lamar Ave.
Nov. 13
12 to 12:46 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
12:01 to 12:03 2900
Stillhouse Road.
Public Service
9:05 to 9:23 a.m., 634 7th St. NW.
