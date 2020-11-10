NOV. 8 to NOV. 10
Paris Police Department
Chris Dwayne Brooks, 20: Criminal trespass, failure to display driver’s license (x2), failture to maintain financial responsibility, tobacco use by a minor, theft under $50.
David Brian Farrar, 54: Driving while intoxicated.
Jala Charna Garnes, 20: Disorderly conduct.
Brandon Lee Harris, 30: Failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired motor vehicle registration, failure to appear non-traffic (x2), seat belt/child safety seat violation, failure to display driver’s license.
Talbert Dean Long, 39: Parole violation warrant.
Daisy Jeaneen Miller, 21: Possession of a controlled substance (x2), possession of marijuana.
Angel Rose Millsap, 17: Possession of a controlled substance.
Justin Reed Moody, 19: Possession of marijuana, failure to identify fugitive.
Bobby Charles Richards, 60: Driving while intoxicated - 2 or more, possession of a controlled substance.
Ezekiel Sanchez Simmons, 33: Criminal mischief.
Ricky Allen Sneddon, 20: Driving while intoxicated, speeding.
Kevin Sosthenes Thomas, 22: Failure to display driver’s license, expired motor vehicle registration, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rodney Pierre Thomas, 55: Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Floria Jean Tryon, 44: Assault of a public servant, harassment of a public servant, resisting arrest.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Corey Laroy Gill, 38: County court commit/motion to revoke/assault causing bodily injury-family violence, county court comit/motion to revoke/interfering with an emergency call, county court commit/motion tor evoke/inlawful restraint, county court commit/failureto identify fugitive with intent to give false inforamtion.
Ontayveis Terron Underwood, 31: Evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.