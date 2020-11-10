NOV. 6 to NOV. 10
Fire Dept. Assist Police
Nov. 6
11:34 to 11:59 p.m., 600 7th St. SW.
Structure Fire/Alarm
Nov. 7
6:07 to 6:22 p.m., 225 31st St. SW.
Grass/Brush Fire
Nov. 9
3:48 to 3:59 p.m., 100 NE Loop 286.
First Responder
Nov. 6
7:23 to 7:27 a.m., East Price St.
10:17 to 10:40 a.m., 3550 NE Loop 286.
12:17 to 12:18 p.m., 3855 Lamar Ave.
12:18 to 12:49 p.m., 3855 Lamar Ave.
12:19 to 12:54 p.m., 574 Pine Bluff St.
7:24 to 7:33 p.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
Nov. 7
12:57 to 1:04 a.m., 1546 Hearon St.
11:58 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., 670 9th St. SE.
12:48 to 1:10 p.m., 1354 Clement Road.
5 to 5:36 p.m., 1175 19th St. SW.
6:27 to 6:34 p.m., CR 32500.
7:14 to 7:26 p.m,. 520 8th St. SE.
Nov. 8
5:59 to 6:11 p.m., GWH PHA.
10:36 to 10:52 p.m., 332 19th St. SE.
Nov. 9
6:04 to 6:24 a.m., 210 Stone Ave.
1:06 to 1:08 p.m., 150 47th St. SE.
4:33 to 4:47 p.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.
6:55 to 7:39 p.m., 540 13th St. SE.
Nov. 10
1:27 to 1:53 a.m., 1820 Fitzhugh Ave.
Vehicle Crash w/ Injury
Nov. 6
11:05 p.m. to 12:02 a.m., 2470 N. Main St.
Nov. 9
11:15 to 11:46 a.m., S. Collegiate Drive/Simpson Street.
Public Service
Nov. 6
10 to 10:14 a.m., 2350 Ballard Drive.
11:06 to 11:22 a.m., 3441 Millers Place.
1:35 to 1:48 p.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
9:35 to 9:49 p.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
Nov. 7
9:34 to 9:45 a.m., 625 42nd St. SE
Nov. 8
9:53 to 10:33 a.m., 1030 Grove St.
Nov. 9
5:31 to 5:41 p.m., 1900 W. Shiloh St.
7:04 to 7:18 p.m., 2460 Highland Road.
