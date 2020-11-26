For the record cuffs
NOV. 24 to NOV. 25

Paris Police Department

Marl LaKeith McCallister, 33: Possession of a controlled usbstance, penalt group 1, 1 to 4 grams, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Joshua Brian Eger, 35: Bench warrant/family court.

Daniel Steve Bohanan, 52: Driving while intoxicated, second.

