Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, 2020
Structure Fire/Alarm
Dec. 23
6:32 to 6:54 p.m., 865 Deshong Drive.
Dec. 25
4:49 to 5:07 a.m., 248 2nd St. SW.
Dec. 27
2:52 to 3:42 a.m., 2501 N. Main St.
Trash Fire
Dec. 25
9:29 to 9:35 p.m., 10 19th St. NW.
Dec. 28
9:04 to 9:19 a.m., 50 W. Hickory St.
Vehicle Fire
Dec. 23
2:35 to 3:11 p.m., 3500 Lamar Ave.
Dec. 26
12:38 to 12:56 p.m., 100 Phillips St.
Grass/Brush Fire
Dec. 26
7:04 to 7:19 p.m., 3200 SE Loop 286.
7:11 to 7:31 p.m., SW Loop 286/7th St. SW.
First Responder
Dec. 23
8:58 to 9:40 a.m., 1001 N. Main St.
9:03 to 9:15 a.m., 505 Clarksville St.
9:44 to 10:23 a.m., 3715 Leigh Drive
1:24 to 2:39 p.m., 2200 FM 196 N
Dec. 24
4:58 to 5:06 a.m., 1500 W. Division St.
10:24 to 10:43 a.m., 2255 Briarwood Drive.
6:12 to 6:22 p.m., 345 6th St. SE.
10:11 to 10:26 p.m., 3281 Hubbard St.
Dec. 25
2:05 to 2:19 a.m., 520 8th St. SE.
4:10 to 4:34 a.m., 335 24th St. NW.
5:32 to 6:09 a.m., 3392 Clarksville St.
11:17 to 11:27 a.m., 3900 Brandyn St.
11:33 to 11:54 a.m., 14812 FM 195.
2:45 to 3:19 p.m., 3910 Brandyn St.
6:23 to 7:20 p.m., 114 GWH PHA.
11:14 to 11:28 p.m., 3441 Millers Place.
11:32 to 11:48 p.m., 208 BTW.
Dec. 26
9:18 to 9:41 a.m., 1330 29th St. NE.
11:07: 11:27 a.m., 208 BTW.
3:08 to 3:29 p.m., 2805 Bonham St.
3:15 to 3:16 p.m., 1655 NE Loop 286.
3:13 to 4:16 p.m., 2387 CR 22900.
3:19 to 3:55 p.m., 1655 NE Loop 286.
6:37 to 6:48 p.m., 2585 Old Bonham Road.
Dec. 27
3:31 to 4:02 a.m., 520 8th St. SE.
10:07 to 10:31 a.m., 2805 Bonham St.
7:08 to 7:23 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
8:38 to 9 p.m., 730 23rd St. SE.
10:07 to 10:24 p.m., 2903 Clarksville St.
10:33 to 10:42 p.m., 2602 Lamar Ave.
Dec. 28
5:20 to 5:40 a.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
9:18 to 9:34 a.m., 707 Lamar Ave.
11:41a.m. to 12:05 p.m., 107 Grand Ave.
3:44 to 3:55 p.m., 3237 Bonham St.
3:48 to 4:16 p.m., 2605 Lamar Ave.
5:09 to5:26 p.m., 208 BTW.
6:10 to 6:30 p.m., 2440 Hubbard St.
Dec. 29
1:51 to 2:13 a.m., 208 BTW.
2:36 to 2:51 a.m., 12591 Highway 271 N.
4:58 to 5:24 a.m., 1150 Fairfax St.
5:09 to 5:30 a.m., 1610 17th St. NE.
Vehicle Crash w/ Injury
Dec. 23
8:12 to 8:23 p.m., 1310 Clarksville St.
Dec. 25
12:17 to 12:44 p.m., 2500 Bonham St.
4:13 to 4:51 p.m., 1700 W. Henderson St.
Dec. 26
6:09 to 6:19 a.m., 3215 N. Main St.
Dec. 27
7:30 to 8:03 p.m., North Main Street/Center Street.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
Dec. 23
8:22 to 8:31 p.m., 11th Street SW/Bonham Street.
Dec. 27
11:49 a.m. to 12:09 p.m., 2500 Ridgeview Road.
Public Service
Dec. 23
3:21 to 3:31 p.m., 1850 Pine Bluff St.
Dec. 24
10:15 to 10:15 a.m., 252 23rd St. NW.
Dec. 25
4:17 to 4:45 p.m., 565 25th St. NE
Dec. 27
2:24 to 2:33 a.m., 1230 Graham St.
10:40 to 10:56 p.m., 740 Pine Bluff St.
Dec. 28
6:11 to 6:29 p.m., 1404 Polk St.
