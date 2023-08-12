Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
12:55 to 2:48 a.m, 1200 Cedar St.
5:22 to 5:35 p.m., 3915 Jefferson Road.
6:52 to 7:05 a.m., 2250 Graham St.
7:30 to 8:03 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
7:43 to 7:54 a.m., 2151 Bonham St.
7:46 to 7:57 a.m., 3555 N.E. Loop 286.
9:17 to 9:23 a.m., 2410 Stillhouse Road.
11:08 to 11:26 a.m., 1161 N.W. Loop 286.
3:44 to 4:02 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
4:16 to 4:32 p.m., 320 Stone Avenue.
5:03 to 5:17 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
6:14 to 6:29 p.m., 520 S.E. Eighth St.
9:55 to 10:07 p.m., 750 Bonham St.
11:38 to 11:59 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
6:44 to 6:55 a.m., 1900 Bonham St.
5:14 to 5:45 a.m., 711 Clement Road.
3:26 to 3:32 a.m., 1306 Bonham St.
