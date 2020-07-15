July 14 to July 15
Grass/Brush Fire
July 14
4:28 to 4:48 p.m., 1100 14th St. NE.
First Responder-Paris
July 14
11:39 to 11:59 a.m., 1400 W. Washington st.
3:26 to 4:06 p.m., 310 Bonham St.
6 to 6:14 p.m., 331 E. Price St.
July 15
1:53 to 2:27 a.m., 225 S. Collegiate Drive.
3:14 to 3:25 a.m., 920 Jefferson Road.
5:12 to 5:31 a.m., 415 15th St. NW.
Public Service
July 14
7:09 to 7:32 a.m., 2345 E. Cherry St.
Out of Service
July 14
8:44 to 9:21 a.m., 2009 Bonham St.
