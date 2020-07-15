July 13 to July 15
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Gregory George Conrad, 45: District court commit/driving while intoxicated, third or more.
James Steven Casey, 35: Motion to adjudicate guilt/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams, motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 one gram.
Ashley Rebecca Joyce Pittman, 26: Public intoxication.
Chantez Dasha Washington, 31: Bench warrant/theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
Jerred Lynn Lowery, 19: Defective or no stop lamps, driving while license invalid.
