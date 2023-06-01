cmykTCA val Madison Puckett.jpg

After telling her Trinity Christian Academy classmates how proud she was of them, Madison Puckett, the Class of 2023 valedictorian, is preparing for college life.

“I am leaving for Austin in mid August,” she said of her coming freshman year at the University of Texas. “I have always kind of been a Longhorn. I think Austin is an interesting place and I think UT is a great school.”

