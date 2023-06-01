After telling her Trinity Christian Academy classmates how proud she was of them, Madison Puckett, the Class of 2023 valedictorian, is preparing for college life.
“I am leaving for Austin in mid August,” she said of her coming freshman year at the University of Texas. “I have always kind of been a Longhorn. I think Austin is an interesting place and I think UT is a great school.”
The TCA graduate was an Olivard scholar and played volleyball in high school. She was active in the Key Club and participated in a school-related mentoring program for younger students.
“English is my favorite subject,” she said. “I picked it up very easily and I’m good at spelling and vocabulary.”
Being an outstanding student was always her priority, she said.
“Grades have always been important to me,” she said. “I have always held myself to a higher standard when it comes to academics.”
She credits that goal to her parents, Paul and Melissa Puckett.
“I think it comes from seeing my parents build their lives from the ground up,” she said. “It makes me want to work as hard as they did.”
Her dad owns the Puckett Family Clinic in Honey Grove, while her mom owns Regenesis Med Spa in Paris, she said.
