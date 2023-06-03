Pay increase requests came frequently during Lamar County Commissioner Court budget hearings last week as department heads made needs known for the upcoming fiscal year.
Salary requests ranged from an 8% increase across the board for all county law enforcement personnel to a $5,000 increase for prosecutors in the district attorney’s office to several requests from other departments for a 5% increase.
Requests for salary increases came on the heels of an earlier discussion about the possibility of the court considering a 2023-2024 budget year with no new revenue as a starting point.
“It’s something I thought should be mentioned,” Bell said at an initial Tuesday afternoon meeting about the possibility of adopting a tax rate that would produce no new revenue, a rate that would be lower in direct relation to the increase in the county’s appraised property values.
“I don’t see it happening,” Commissioner Kevin Anderson said. “Everything we buy costs more money, and we are going to need more revenue just to cover the extra costs.”
Both Sheriff Scott Cass and District Attorney Gary Young cited the lack of competitive salaries as problematic. Young said he has had a prosecutor’s position vacant for the past six months while Cass said his office is 13 people short, including eight detention officers in the jail and two patrol deputies.
“Our top well tenured deputy is still making less than a starting Paris police officer,” Cass said to emphasize the need for continued pay increases.
Along with salary requests, other big ticket items to date include:
$30,000 for a new sound system in the district courtroom to replace one that is no longer functioning properly,
an estimated $86,000 for 20 digital radios for patrol deputies,
$62,636 on a five-year lease agreement for five new criminal investigator vehicles,
$43,414 in the current year budget and then $50,283 annually beginning with the 2023-2024 budget for four years for 21 upgraded body cameras for patrol officers, and
roughly $100,000 in increased food service costs for the Lamar County Jail to include meal preparation currently provided by inmates, and
“Just like people are saying they can’t find anybody to work - that’s the way it is getting in the jail,” Cass said about relying on trustees to prepare three meals a day, or roughly 200,000 meals a year. “They either can’t work because of their classifications, or they just don’t want to work.”
Other than pay increases, other department heads asked for minimal increases in budgets. A single request for additional personnel came from Elections Administrator Tricia Johnson, who requested at least a part-time employee for her two-person office.
“We really need some more help, and going into next year it is going to be crazy,” Johnson said about the upcoming 2024 presidential election cycle. “It’s not just paper work for us; it’s moving machines, and transporting them to the polls, and working long hours.”
Initial request hearings are to wrap up Monday with the court expected to continue budget workshops as a part of regular meetings through late July when the county judge submits a budget proposal and the court sets a proposed property tax rate. Final action on both the budget and the tax rate takes place in late August.
