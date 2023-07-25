Trickery was afoot in the Paris Public Library last week as magician James Wand used illusions to entertain children while teaching them the importance of reading.

Wand, which is the name James Munton uses for his act, had items disappearing and pancakes turning into snakes as he enlisted the audience in his quest to catch and jail the evil Dr. No.

David Money is the managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

