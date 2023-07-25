Trickery was afoot in the Paris Public Library last week as magician James Wand used illusions to entertain children while teaching them the importance of reading.
Wand, which is the name James Munton uses for his act, had items disappearing and pancakes turning into snakes as he enlisted the audience in his quest to catch and jail the evil Dr. No.
“I need to tell you about the name of my evil enemy. His name is Dr. No. He's such a meanie,” he said early in his high-energy, fast-paced show.
On the route to find the nasty Dr, No, Wand amazed the children by telling them how his enemy had attempted to steal his money that he was going to buy a book with.
“He tried to steal my money for this. I was gonna go to the bookstore to buy myself a new book. I love reading books. And every time you read a book, it makes you smarter,” he said.
He then told the kids that if they couldn’t buy a book, they could also join the library and check out a book for free.
He said there were some cool books they could get in the library, but reminded them they couldn’t keep the borrowed books forever.
“You have to bring them back for other people to enjoy them,” he said.
In one trick, he taught the kids foreign words like bonsoir, ciao, konnichiwa and namaste.
Then he said he was going to make pancakes.
He put chocolate chips into the pot because the kids said they would rather those than spinach.
He had the kids wave their fingers as he uttered a quick spell to make the pancakes “cook” faster.
Then when he opened the pan, out popped, of all things, a snake to the squeals of the audience.
He reminded the kids several times that reading makes them smarter and had them near the end of the show repeating that message to him.
Munton was born in London and has lived in the United States for 25 years. He first lived in Washington, D.C, where he became a U.S. citizen.
“I got to perform at the White House and I got to meet the first lady,” he said of his meeting with Laura Bush.
He has been in Texas for the past 15 years now living in the Metroplex.
“I took up magic and never grew out of it,” he said. “I’m like Peter Pan. I never bothered to grow up.”
“The library was thrilled to host entertainer James Wand. We hope the children and families enjoyed the show, where he combined the joys of reading with magic,” said Connie Lawman, the library director.”
The program series aimed at children will continue in the library at 11 a.m. on Friday with Maria Smith, a veteran educator-entertainer, who brings stories, puppets and other props.
Smith entertained the kids last year while dressed as a mermaid with her Oceans of Fun theme.
David Money is the managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
