The Red River Valley Down Syndrome Society surpassed an all-time fundraiser effort and raised in excess of $153,000 at this year’s Snowflakes & Diamonds gala at Love Civic Center. Final totals from the annual event are still being tallied.

A.M. Aikin assistant principals Katie Exum and Paul Wallis were named Educators of the Year, a highlight of the evening. The announcement followed a video presentation highlighting the work done for special education students at the Paris ISD campus with staff members sharing accolades about the two administrators.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

