The Red River Valley Down Syndrome Society surpassed an all-time fundraiser effort and raised in excess of $153,000 at this year’s Snowflakes & Diamonds gala at Love Civic Center. Final totals from the annual event are still being tallied.
A.M. Aikin assistant principals Katie Exum and Paul Wallis were named Educators of the Year, a highlight of the evening. The announcement followed a video presentation highlighting the work done for special education students at the Paris ISD campus with staff members sharing accolades about the two administrators.
“You two are absolutely wonderful with not only your staff but your students,” RRVDSS executive director Crissy Crites said. “You are wonderful role models, and I can’t thank you enough for the work you do with kids with disabilities and those without.”
Limited in her public speaking capabilities by a health condition, Crites relied on retired radio announcer Dave Johnson to serve as master of ceremonies and to share why this year’s fundraiser has special significance.
“I just want to announce that before we opened the doors tonight, we are at $81,000,” Crites said before the live auction began. “I’d love to hit $150,000. Dave, can you tell the folks why I would like to reach that.”
“The Reach Center has outgrown the center they are currently in, putting too many students on a waiting list,” Johnson said. “So, basically they need a new facility. They’ve looked at a few pieces of land and secured funds for an architectural drawing. Now, they need the money to begin building.”
“They want to start serving newborns all the way up to adulthood, similar to the Ryan School in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. She’s been researching it and believes this community can help make that happen along with grants received from several foundations each year.”
As the evening progressed, several hundred people listened to the music of Common Ground, dined on cuisine catered by Crawford’s Hole in the Wall, and participated in both silent and live auctions as auctioneer Monty Moore both entertained and auctioned roughly 40 items, which brought in more than $72,000.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
