CLARKSVILLE — Red River County commissioners accepted checks for damages to a county road in Precinct 4, approved a service contract with CAMCO Elevator and gave the go ahead to Precinct 1 Commissioner Donnie Gentry to buy a 2007 dump truck Monday morning during the regular commissioner’s meeting.
“The ’89 model we have is worn out,” Gentry told commissioners of his need to buy another dump truck. The used model he plans to purchase will cost at $30,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.