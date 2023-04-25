CLARKSVILLE — Red River commissioners voted to allow members to do a little precinct cleaning Monday during a meeting the the County Annex Building.
Commissioners David Hudson, Jeff Moore and Bruce Embry all said they had equipment that they needed to dispose of and the vote will allow them to try to get some funds for the equipment through Auctioneer Express.
Commissioner Moore said some of the equipment he is looking to shed are things his crew doesn’t use anymore.
Commissioner Embry, who is serving in his first term after his November election, said he is looking to get rid of equipment that he noticed didn’t work when he took the office.
County extension agents Meko Carter and Jessica Humphrey spoke about the work the agents did last year.
“We had 281 volunteers contribute over 5,000 hours,” Carter told commissioners, adding all those free man hours were worth around $151,636 to the county.
She told them of the successes of various programs such as Walk Across Texas and the Kids Marathon, that have residents thinking about fitness.
Humphrey told commissioners that her programs are booming, too.
She said she focuses on beef cattle, timber and crops and now real estate.
She also told commissioners that the county’s 4-H program is healthy with an abundance of enthusiastic youngsters.
“4-H keeps me super busy,” she said. “There is great growth in the program. We have doubled our numbers from last year.”
The commissioners also gave their approval to a number of items that will allow the county to apply for grants from the Texas Community Development Block Grant Program.
The Commissioners also voted to extend the supplemental pay program to patrol employees for the next ninety days.
Commissioners also named Sharon Conway, Judy Cristford and Becky Travillion to the country library board of directors.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
