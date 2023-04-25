Clarksville city Hall stock

Clarksville City Hall

CLARKSVILLE — Red River commissioners voted to allow members to do a little precinct cleaning Monday during a meeting the the County Annex Building.

Commissioners David Hudson, Jeff Moore and Bruce Embry all said they had equipment that they needed to dispose of and the vote will allow them to try to get some funds for the equipment through Auctioneer Express.

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

