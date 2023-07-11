CLARKSVILLE — Red River County Commissioners voted to help funeral homes with cremation of indigents, reappointed most of the current election judges and declared Red River County and the City of Clarksville as a disaster area due last week’s loss of water service at their regular Monday morning meeting in the County Annex.
County Judge Robert Bridges said the disaster dedication was needed to justify funds in having the Texas Department of Emergency Management in the area to help with the water situation.
There was some confusion over whether the boil water notice had been lifted in the city.
According to City Hall officials, the boil water notice is still in effect and will remain so until the Clarksville Public Works Director Glen Higdon hears from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
He said he was hopeful of hearing from the state organization later today or Wednesday.
The commissioners agreed to County Clerk Shawn Weemes’ request to keep the current election judges for the next election cycle. She noted that one of the judges had died, and she would bring a replacement nomination to them later.
Sheriff Jimmy Caldwell got the OK to get rid of some inventory that he said is of no use to the department.
“It is just a bunch of junk that doesn’t work,” he told commissioners before the vote. “It will probably go into the dumpster, the biggest part of it.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
