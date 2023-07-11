Red River County Courthouse

 Submitted Photo

CLARKSVILLE — Red River County Commissioners voted to help funeral homes with cremation of indigents, reappointed most of the current election judges and declared Red River County and the City of Clarksville as a disaster area due last week’s loss of water service at their regular Monday morning meeting in the County Annex.

County Judge Robert Bridges said the disaster dedication was needed to justify funds in having the Texas Department of Emergency Management in the area to help with the water situation.

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

